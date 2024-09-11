Check Out This Amazing Paintbrush Controller Someone Made For FF14’s Brush-Wielding Pictomancers

One of the eternal debates in the Final Fantasy XIV community is whether you should play with a gamepad or mouse and keyboard. Just this week, Square Enix released data showing that the MMO’s players lean one way or the other depending on their region, with those in Japan, for example, overwhelmingly preferring gamepads. But one creative FF14 player chooses neither of the traditional options, instead using a functioning paintbrush controller to play as a Pictomancer.

The unique input choice comes from YouTuber SuperLouis64, who posted the working prototype to X (formerly Twitter) on August 10. SuperLouis64 created the controller as a way to play the artist-themed Pictomancer, one of the two new jobs added in this year’s Dawntrail expansion. Pictomancers are a damage-dealing role focused on wielding a giant magic paintbrush that allows the wielder’s drawings to come to life and aid in combat. It’s a rewarding job to learn and master, and the community has quickly come to love it.

I spent the weekend prototyping a Paintbrush controller for Pictomancer and I finally cracked the code!! I ended up going with the plan of having the player scan colors of paint and then literally PAINT to use the ability. So much left to build but the prototype is amazing 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BoRyBD1CG8 — Louis 64 🤠 (@SuperLouis_64) September 10, 2024

So how exactly does the paintbrush controller work? It might sound overly simple, but all it requires is that the player paints. As explained by SuperLous64, the prototype relies on two main actions linked to the two main components of the controller, the paintbrush and the palette. First, he uses the paintbrush—which has a sensor attached to it—to scan the paint color of his choice on the palette. Once the color is detected, it queues up the desired action, which is then enacted by actually painting. For example, SuperLouis 64 demonstrates how choosing blue paint queues up the damage-dealing spell the Holy in White. According to SuperLouis64 the project is now full steam ahead with this successful test.

This isn’t the first time SuperLouis64 has created an unconventional controller for Final Fantasy 14. In the past, the creator has built a working book and pen for Scholar, a gunblade that shoots nerf darts for Gunbreaker, a Yu-Gi-Oh! duel disk for Astrologians, and more. He’s not just limited to FF14 though and has a long list of videos showing off equally impressive creations for games like Elden Ring. As cool as the Pictomancer paintbrush is, I have enough trouble keeping up in high end raids with a mouse and keyboard so I think I’ll stick with those for the time being.

