Concord Shutting Down 14 Days After Launch

Concord is shutting down its servers on September 6 and will not be playable after that as its developers “explore” other options for the sci-fi shooter released last month on PS5 and PC. The game struggled to find an audience and quickly became a flop by many critics and fans.

On September 3, Firewalk and Sony shared the news about Concord’s shutdown in a blog post on the official PlayStation website.

“Concord fans we’ve been listening closely to your feedback since the launch of Concord on PlayStation 5 and PC,” posted Firewalk. “[We] want to thank everyone who has joined the journey aboard the Northstar. Your support and the passionate community that has grown around the game has meant the world to us.”

Concord launched on August 23. And 14 days later it’s shutting down while the people involved figure out what to do next with the game.

“However, while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended,” posted Firewalk. “Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”

Sony is immediately ceasing all Concord sales and will begin offering full refunds to all players who purchased the game on PS5 or PC.

“We’ll keep you updated and thank you again to all the Freegunners who have joined us in the Concord galaxy,” posted Firewalk.

