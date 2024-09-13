Control 2 Unaffected By Mysterious Annapurna Interactive Implosion, Remedy Confirms

Annapurna Interactive has spent the last eight years publishing some of the most creatively bold and critically-acclaimed games from smaller studios and developers, parlaying an impressive hit rate into a seal of quality whenever its label appears in the opening credits. Now just about everyone who worked there appears to have simultaneously quit and no one is quite sure why.

Bloomberg reports that the staff of Annapurna Interactive quit earlier this month following a dispute with Megan Ellis, the owner of parent company Annapurna Pictures, a production company known for films like Her, American Hustle, and Zero Dark Thirty. The two sides were apparently in talks to potentially spin-off the video game division into its own company when things fell through and the staff decided to walk.

“All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team collectively resigned,’’ cofounder Nathan Gary, whose departure as head of Annapurna Interactive was revealed last week by The Hollywood Reporter, told Bloomberg as part of a joint statement from the outgoing employees. “This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make and we did not take this action lightly.”

Even those who might not be familiar with Annapurna Interactive itself probably know the games it helped bring to market, including the mind-bending space flight adventure Outer Wilds, the sci-fi cat platformer Stray, and this year’s one of a kind narrative puzzler Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. Founded in 2016, its debut game was the haunting walking sim What Remains of Edith Finch published the following year. After that it quickly established itself by annually curating multiple GOTY contenders from smaller and more experimental development teams, assisting with marketing, localization, and quality-assurance for each new release.

The sudden implosion of Annapurna Interactive has been chaotic for current partners and upcoming games, Bloomberg reports, though top executives have tried to reassure developers that staff will be replaced and existing contracts will be honored. “We’re committed to not only our existing slate of games but also expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and TV, gaming, and theater,” Ellis said in a statement to Bloomberg.

One of those transmedia opportunities includes an upcoming animated film adaptation of Stray. Annapurna Pictures also recently announced it would cofinance the making of Control 2, Remedy Entertainment’s sequel to the hit paranormal metroidvania, as well as develop TV and movie adaptations of the studio’s hit Alan Wake games and their extended narrative universe. “Many of you are reaching out about the news around Annapurna (sorry to see what is going on to all involved) Interactive,” Remedy communications director Thomas Puha tweeted last night. “Thank you for your care! Remedy’s deal for Control 2, including Alan Wake and Control AV rights, is with Annapurna Pictures, and we are self-publishing Control 2.”

It still remains to be seen why Annapurna Interactive’s staff suddenly resigned from the company, or if they will go on to try and form their own new publishing label. In the meantime, Annapurna published games have taken to social media to try and reassure players and fans that they’re still coming out. “Appreciate all those who reached out,” tweeted the makers of The Artful Escape about their upcoming teen nostalgia trip. “Mixtape continues.”