Cult Of The Lamb’s Corrupted Relics And Tarot Cards Explained

Cult of the Lamb’s Unholy Alliance update, released in August 2024, introduced an impressive amount of new content to the wild cult-building action game. While the most prominent feature was the addition of co-op, plenty of new items and mechanic changes were added too. And what will likely change your dungeon runs the most will be the brand-new Corrupted Relics and Corrupted Tarot Cards.

Nearly all of these corrupted items feature both a positive and negative effect. They can easily turn combat on its head and make for a fun time if you enjoy chaos. How to unlock them isn’t immediately apparent though, and will require a bit of play time. Here’s how to add these tarot cards and relics to your pool of items and what each one does.

Accessing them requires a trick

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to access these corrupted items for quite some time if you’re just starting your Cult of the Lamb adventure. The first step is to make your way through the story and beat the final boss. The choice you make at the end doesn’t matter—you’re all set as long as you win and make it to the endgame content.

What comes next is something you probably haven’t considered while spending hours fighting and growing your cult. The second step is to intentionally die while out on a crusade. All that matters here is that you do this after you’ve beaten the last boss. If done correctly, you should be transported to a white room with a giant, ominous statue of a goat.

Interact with the statue and you’ll unlock the eight Corrupted Relics and ten Corrupted Tarot Cards. At the time of this writing, those playing on console will also gain a fleece that changes their look to that of the goat, allowing them to play it without using co-op mode. PC players have it unlocked by default, and an update is expected to hit consoles in the future with this change as well.

List of every Corrupted Relic

I’ve listed all eight of the Corrupted Relics that are unlocked after interacting with the goat statue. Most have pretty gnarly effects, so I recommend double-checking your inventory if you’re unsure what your equipped relic does.

Pouch of the Kephomite – Gain half a Blue Heart, lose 50 coins.

Scales of the Anchorite – Heal to full health, a random Follower dies.

Little Yaca’s Doll – All enemies take big damage when you take damage.

Ewer of the Widow – Gain half a Diseased Heart, spawn poison around the player.

Laplace’s Coin – 50 percent chance to spawn an undead Follower, 50 percent chance to spawn an enemy.

Bones of the Fowler – Gain random resources, Fervour is drained.

Knuckle of the Tachach – Weapon damage is significantly increased for five seconds, movement speed is significantly decreased for five seconds.

Fang of the Starved – Deal 2x damage for five seconds, take 2x damage for five seconds.

List of every Corrupted Tarot Card

The following is the list of Corrupted Tarot Cards you unlock after interacting with the goat statue. The last one doesn’t have a drawback like the others, but it is considered a part of the Corrupted Tarot for good reason.

Reckoning – Gain a Spirit Heart, enemy bombs spawn at your feet when hit.

Mortal Oath – Heavy attacks no longer require Fervour, movement speed is lowered by 25 percent.

Blighted Core – When you are hit all enemies take big damage, you take 2x damage.

The Loathed – Gain two Diseased Hearts, all Relic become fragile.

The Hoarder – Heal when a Relic is equipped, take damage when a Relic is used.

Renegade Victorious – Weapon and Curse damage increased by 3x, positive effects of corrupted Tarot Cards and Relics are removed.

Poison Taster – 2x the amount of Coins drop, receive 2x damage from poison.

Sullied Oil – Relics deal 2x damage, Relics start uncharged.

Ichor Drained – Spawn black Ichor as you walk, attack rate is lowered by 25 percent.

Order of Purity – Removes the negative effects from corrupted Relics and Tarot Cards.

That covers every Corrupted Relic and Corrupted Tarot Card added in the Cult of the Lamb Unholy Alliance update. Of course, they’re not the only types of these items added. Many “normal” relics and tarot cards were introduced, along with some unique ones just for co-op play. The update is pretty massive, but both new and returning players will be fine as long as they remember to follow some key tips on their cult-building journey.

