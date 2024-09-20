Devs Behind A Bunch Of Zelda Remasters Finally Get To Make Their Own With Echoes Of Wisdom

Next week, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches on Nintendo Switch. It’s the first mainline entry in the franchise to let you play as Princess Zelda. And once again, Nintendo is being secretive about who developed it, though fans have seemingly figured it out.

Announced in June 2024, Echoes of Wisdom is the game many Zelda fans have been wanting for decades: A new main adventure starring Zelda instead of Link. The game will be more puzzle-focused than your average Legend of Zelda title, something the internet had fun reacting to shortly after its announcement. But who is making this new Zelda-focused game? Officially, we don’t know, something that’s become a trend for the company. However, copyright info points to Grezzo and if that’s the case then that’s pretty cool.

As spotted by Eurogamer, people who pre-ordered Echoes of Wisdom have spotted Grezzo’s name in the game’s trademarks section on Switch. This seemingly confirms what many players suspected when Echoes of Wisdom was first revealed in June.

The game’s art style looked a lot like Grezzo’s wonderful Link’s Awakening remake from 2019. The studio has previously worked on other Zelda remasters and ports, like Four Swords to DSI and Ocarina of Time 3D, as well as Majora’s Mask 3D, to 3DS. The Japanese studio also ported Luigi’s Mansion to 3DS, too. So the studio has a solid track record of making good stuff!

Kotaku has reached out to Nintendo for confirmation. However, last time this happened with Princess Peach Showtime, the Mario publisher told outlets to wait and check the credits instead of confirming who made the game. A similar thing happened with Mario’s new voice actor last year. It’s very odd, especially in an already overly secretive game industry.

It’s really nice to see the team being given a chance to make something new like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Nintendo management must have a lot of confidence in the studio. Hopefully, that means Echoes of Wisdom ends up being a fantastic new entry in the series.

.