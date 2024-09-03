Diablo 4’s Godslayer Crown Rescues The Barbarian From Demotion

The launch of Season 5 in Diablo IV introduced numerous unique legendary items, many of which completely change how a few of the game’s top meta builds function. While Barbarian is no longer sitting pretty at the top of the pile, Godslayer Crown—a new Unique Helm—ensures the class remains viable. But it’s not solely for Barbarians to enjoy. Godslayer Crown complements many builds and classes, especially Druid and Sorceress.

But there’s a hitch. Godslayer Crown, being a Unique Helm, isn’t easy to obtain. It’s an extremely rare, often luck-based drop that requires significant farming endeavors.

How to farm Godslayer Crown in Diablo 4

The new Godslayer Crown drops from two Uber Bosses: Duriel, King of Maggots and Echo of Andariel. Now, neither of these enemies is a pushover. Aside from Uber Lilith, they’re some of the most challenging end-game content and will pose significant problems to those with an unoptimized build. If you want to target farm, they’re your best option. But if at all possible, opt for the Tormented versions, as the chance of receiving a Mythic Unique triples! Read on for how to summon them.

Alternatively, there is a minute chance of Godslayer Crown dropping from Elites, Bosses, and upon opening chests while playing in World Tiers 3 and 4. You’ll have better chances of scoring a monumental drop by running World Tier 4 and playing through late-game content, such as Gathering Legions, World Bosses, and Nightmare Dungeons.

How to summon Duriel, King of Maggots

Let’s start with summoning Duriel, King of Maggots. You can find Duriel at the Graping Crevasse in Kehjistan, but only in World Tier 4. Once inside the dungeon, there’s a summoning altar with which you must interact and place the necessary resources to call forth the maggoty king. You need:

x2 Mucus-Slick Eggs (Dropped by Echo of Varshan)

x2 Shard of Agony (Dropped by Grigoire the Galvanic Saint)

Alternatively, if you wish to increase your odds of receiving Godslayer Crown, spend the additional resources necessary to summon the Torment version of Duriel:

x6 Mucus-Slick Eggs (Dropped by Echo of Varshan)

x6 Shard of Agony (Dropped by Grigoire the Galvanic Saint)

x1 Stygian Stone (Dropped by bosses in The Pit in World Tier 4)

How to summon Echo of Andariel

For Andariel, the summoning process is similar to Duriel, albeit with unique materials and a different location. You must head to Hanged Man’s Hall in Kehjistan while playing in World Tier 4, where you’ll find a summoning altar. You require:

x2 Sandscorched Shackles (Dropped by Lord Zir)

x2 Pincushioned Dolls (Dropped by The Beast in the Ice)

Like Duriel, you may also summon a Tormented version of Echo of Andariel to increase your chances of a unique drop. You need:

x6 Sandscorched Shackles (Dropped by Lord Zir)

x6 Pincushioned Dolls (Dropped by The Beast in the Ice)

x1 Stygian Stone (Dropped by bosses in The Pit in World Tier 4)

Godslayer Crown affixes

Affix 1

+28-42 All Stats

Affix 2

+638-873 Maximum Life

Affix 3

+50-67.3 Damage to Elites

Affix 4

8-8 percent Cooldown Reduction

Welcome to the end game! Running through various Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit, and the countless bosses in search of rare resources—which will help you run additional bosses for Mythic Uniques—is the gameplay loop once you reach level 100. Once you acquire Godslayer Crown, you’ll find the process easier to manage!

