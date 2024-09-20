Doctor Doom’s Takeover Of Fortnite Is So Complete He Has His Own Game Mode

As we approach the mid-life cycle of Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4, Epic has introduced a new limited-time mode that pits players against one another in a Marvel-themed 16v16 match, called Day of Doom. Playable until October 3, 2024, in addition to eliminating one another, players can earn XP and unlock a special loading screen if they complete specific quests. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing the Day of Doom quests.

In Day of Doom, you’re placed into two teams, either as one of Doom’s henchmen, or an Avenger ally. The goal is different for each side, with Doom’s lot trying to collect six Arcane Artifacts from the map, and the Avengers attempting to stop them. For the Doom team to win, they need to get all the Artifacts, which stops the Avengers from respawning, and then kill them all. For the heroes to save the day, they need to protect the Artifacts and whittle down the henchmen’s 80 total respawns.

Day Of Doom Quest

Alright, let’s put an end to this. Once and for all.

Perfect. I get to test out some new toys.

Punish these fools for their insolence!

Don’t think for a moment I’m not a threat.

Force them to take their exit. Stage left.

Insolence must be punished.

Essential Day Of Doom Tips.

To play this mode, in which you’re either on Team Doom or Team Avengers, you’ll need to go into the game’s main menu and ensure you have Day of Doom selected—you can find it in the “By Epic” section of the game modes.

It’s also worth noting that this mode has Build turned on and can not be played in Zero Build. So, if you only play on Zero Build, you’ll have to get used to it for the time being.

Although some quests will require you to play on one team or the other, it'll randomly throw you into each—there's no way to pick if you'll be Team Doom or Team Avengers. Sometimes, you just have to go with the flow. But if you don't get the team you want, you can always back out and load back into another game.

While playing as a hero, your loadout will always rotate whenever you die. So don’t worry about not getting the weapons you want at first, because you’ll more than likely end up getting it the second you respond. However, when you’re playing as a villain, you just expand your loadout, and you’re stuck with the same weapons for the entire game.

Even though you’re going to die a lot, your HP and shield will naturally refill, so if you don’t feel like wasting a life, just find somewhere nice to hide so you can recover.

You also have unlimited ammo. You only have to be mindful of reloading during a fight.

And last but not least, you can not open any chest during this mode.

Alright, let’s put an end to this. Once and for all.

To complete this quest, you’ll need to be on the Heroes team and win the match. This is a little bit easier said than done. Since the Hero team has unlimited respawns, we recommend waiting to see where the Arcane Artifacts arrive, and once they land, build a mini fortress around it. This will slow down the other team and hopefully buy you enough time for backup to come and help.

Punish these fools for their insolence!

This is the opposite of the quest above. To complete this one, you’ll need to be on Doom’s team and win the match. Communication is vital since the odds are somewhat stacked against you on this one. We recommend playing with buddies if possible, to ensure you’re not wasting lives during the game. In addition to that, you’ll want to be mindful of where you attack. Don’t go out alone, and usually stick to the areas that Doom is in.

Perfect. I get to test out some new toys.

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This quest is fairly easy. All you need to do is inflict 1,500 damage with Hero Items. When on the Hero team, you’ll always have at least one item in your inventory that counts as a Hero Item. This can range from Iron Man’s gauntlets to Cap’s Shield. So when you spawn, prioritize those weapons, and you should be able to complete it within one match.

Don’t think for a moment I’m not a threat.

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

It’s the flipside again. You’ll need to be on Doom’s team to complete this quest, where you’ll be tasked with inflicting 1,500 damage from Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets. Since you’ll always spawn with this item, we recommend just hammering it. Since most of the enemies on the Hero team will be bunched up in one spot, it shouldn’t take too long to complete.

Force them to take their exit. Stage left.

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

It’s Doom’s team again. For this one, you’ll be tasked with hitting 20 opponents with the Shock Wave grenade. You’ll always spawn with them, but after you throw one, you’ll have to wait 20 seconds before throwing another. Since most of the enemy team will be gathered around the Arcane Artifacts, that’s where you’ll want to prioritize lobbing them.

Insolence must be punished.

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This is another quest you can easily complete in one match. All you need to do is inflict a total of 1,500 on opponents. Since two quests require you to do this with specific items, odds are you’ll be completing this alongside one of the two, and dinging it without even trying.

Congratulations! You’ve just completed all of the Day of Doom quests. Depending on which side you’re rooting for, emotions can be mixed. But at least you gained a lot of XP and earned a new loading screen from it!