Donald Glover Says Star Wars Can Be ‘Too Serious’, Wants Lando Movie To Be ‘Fun’

Donald Glover’s long-in-development Lando Calrissian Star Wars project continues to move along, and while we don’t know much about it, we do know one thing: It won’t be “super serious.”

In 2018, Glover played Lando in box office dud Solo: A Star Wars Story. Then, in 2020, Lucasfilm announced a Lando series was being developed for Disney+. A few years passed without any real news about the series, and then in 2022, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that while it was still happening, they were waiting on Glover to finish up other projects. In 2023, Lando show writer Justin Simien said he hadn’t talked to Disney about the project in years. Later that same year, it was reported that Simien was out and Glover and his brother were going to run the series as showrunners. Then, Lucasfilm confirmed that the series was now a movie. In February 2024, Glover revealed the film was still happening and he was involved. And now, after all that, we still don’t know much, but it sounds like whatever this ends up being, it will at least be “fun.”

As spotted by Variety, in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Glover said that he just wants his Star Wars movie to be fun. “As a Star Wars fan myself, I think it’s important that there needs to be fun being had.”

“It’s very hard to have fun right now,” Glover told the outlet. “It’s tough, because there are very serious things happening and those are the only things that connect us, weirdly. So I get why things are serious, but part of the human experience, I believe, is we have a responsibility to have enjoyment. And I just feel like we’re lacking in that department.”

Recent Star Wars projects have included Andor, The Bad Batch, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte.

Glover further explained that while he loves Star Wars, “it can be super serious.”

“Everything that has to do with the Skywalkers is like so serious. [With] Lando, I think the best part about him is he’s a scoundrel. And I feel like people can relate to that, and he’s probably like, ‘Man, this war is whack. I need money,’ which I feel everyone can relate to. I want to bring fun to Star Wars. I just want it to be fun.”

