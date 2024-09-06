Dr Disrespect Discusses Twitch Ban Allegations In Detail: ‘Do You Even Know What The Legal Definition Of Sexting Is? I Do’

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm addressed the allegations around his 2020 Twitch ban in detail on Friday during his first YouTube appearance since admitting, over two months ago, to exchanging “inappropriate” messages with a minor back in 2017. He suggested the user in question was not under the age of consent in the jurisdiction where they lived, and framed the ongoing controversy around his ban as a conspiracy among reporters and disgruntled Twitch employees to defame him.

The controversy around Beahm’s 2020 ban was reignited in June when former Twitch employee Cody Conners tweeted that the ban had occurred because the streamer had been caught allegedly sexting a minor. Reports by The Verge, Bloomberg, and Rolling Stone followed that corroborated the claim that Beahm was banned from Twitch over messages he’d exchanged with someone under the age of 18. The streamer later admitted to an “inappropriate” exchange while denying that anything illegal to place, before later deleting the statement and teasing a comeback on YouTube even after the Google-owned platform demonetized his channel over the allegations.

Dr Disrespect, who appears to be reading a pre-written message, calls the reporting on his Twitch ban a coordinated effort by reporters and disgruntled employees to defame him. “Neither I nor the Twitch user exchanged any sexually graphic messages or images” pic.twitter.com/pryWlBDHpz — AmericanTruckSongs9 (@ethangach) September 6, 2024

“Did you not know the repercussions about spewing lies about the Two-Time, did you not know the repercussions about accusing me, Cody Connors?” Beahm said in his first livestream in over two months with over 300,000 viewers watching. “You see, you don’t know shit, and it was obvious from your tweet. You didn’t have any first-hand knowledge of my dispute with Twitch. You said I got banned from Twitch because I was sexting a minor through Whispers messages? Do you even know what the legal definition of sexting is? I do. And yeah, I used Twitch’s Whispers but trust me, I wasn’t sexting anyone.”

Beahm, who settled a lawsuit against Twitch over the ban which reportedly forced the platform to pay out the extent of his contract, claimed that the investigation into his messages was motivated by malice and failed to do due diligence. “The same people that made this decision at Twitch admit internally that the messages did not warrant any child sexual abuse material charge,” Beahm said. “Twitch makes this decision to terminate my contract and ban me without ever interviewing me, the user, or any third-party including the partner manager.”

The long-time streamer, who blew up in the late 2010s playing popular shooters like PUBG and Call of Duty, also denied that there was anything predatory about the messages he sent. “Neither I nor the Twitch user exchanged any sexual graphic messages or images,” he said. “Mutual bantering with inappropriate jokes taken out of context should have never led to me getting banned by Twitch in the first place.”

Beahm also suggested that the user was not under the age of consent in the jurisdiction where they were messaging him from, and claimed that the person had not wanted to escalate the report of inappropriate messages within Twitch. “Let’s set the record straight,” he said. “I never intended to meet this user ever. We never made plans to meet at TwitchCon or anywhere else. And in fact we never met in person ever.”

The precise content of the messages in question still remains unknown, and Beahm said he would not be sharing it. “I’m in such a good place today,” he said. “And all these people act like they’re just so perfect. I’m not perfect, I don’t claim to be perfect. Well, sometimes I do, but I also didn’t do all the shit they’re saying I did.”

Though he claimed he has more information to disclose, he said it wouldn’t be happening today as he moved his focus to streaming the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta. Beahm said that he will reapply for partnership status from YouTube on September 25 to have his channel re-monetized, and will continue streaming in the meantime.

Twitch and YouTube did not immediately respond to requests for comment.