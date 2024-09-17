EA’s Skate Reboot Will Launch In Early Access Next Year

Years ago, EA announced it was making a new Skate game after fans demanded it. Now, we finally have a release window for the upcoming reboot, which isn’t called Skate 4. You’ll be able to play the new Skate in 2025 via Early Access.

In June 2020, after years of fans begging and pleading, EA confirmed it was making a new Skate game. In 2022, very early footage of the game leaked via a playtest. A few months later, EA officially released footage of what it called a “pre-pre-pre alpha” build of the new Skate game and stressed it was still working on it. The new Skate will be free-to-play and a live-service game. It’s also not called Skate 4. And now, EA has confirmed this new Skate game will be out next year.

On September 17, the official Skate account on Twitter tweeted that the devs are “incredibly stoked” to announce that the reboot is launching via Early Access in 2025. The devs didn’t share any other details beyond that, but did promise “more” information about Skate’s Early Access plans would be revealed in the “coming months.”

Alongside the announcement of a 2025 release window, EA also shared some new footage of Skate. You can see that below:

we’re incredibly stoked to announce that skate. will be launching in Early Access in 2025. we’ll share more details on what to expect in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/ZbFL3WycWu — skate. (@skate) September 17, 2024

Earlier this year, during Summe Game Fest, EA confirmed once again it was still working on Skate and released a live-action trailer for the game featuring Tim Robinson as an M-Corp spokesperson. (M-Corp is a fictional company within the skateboarding reboot.) It showed off more early development footage, too.

This whole four-year marketing campaign for Skate has been very different than what we usually get from big publishers. Normally, games get announced and then we don’t hear about them or see anything until it’s either canceled or nearly done. This time around, EA is being very open and transparent with the process and letting fans see (and play) very early versions of the Skate reboot. It’s a refreshing change of pace in an overly secretive industry.

Skate is set to arrive next year via Early Access. Hopefully, it will be worth the wait.

