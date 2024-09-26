Ebay Is Already Filled With PS5 Pro Anniversary Consoles Priced At $3,000+

Earlier this morning, Sony opened up pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Pro as well as the limited edition 30th Anniversary version of the more powerful PS5, complete with matching controllers. It sold out in a matter of minutes. Now, scalpers are trying to flip the retro-themed bundles on eBay for thousands of dollars.

On September 10, after months and months of rumors, Sony officially unveiled the PS5 Pro. The console costs $US700 and will offer developers more power and, in theory, let players enjoy more games at higher framerates without having to sacrifice resolution or extra details. The internet was filled with drama and discourse over the console almost immediately after it was announced. And then Sony announced a special PS1-inspired version of the PS5 Pro and suddenly a lot of people were back on board to spend too much money on a new Sony console. However, if you didn’t snag a pre-order on Thursday morning, you’ll have to pay thousands of dollars on eBay to get your grey PS5 Pro.

September 26’s pre-order process for the new PS5 Pro and the $US1000 PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle was a nightmare. People struggled to buy anything on PlayStation’s store, and those who got lucky are now promptly trying to flip the anniversary bundles on eBay.

Gif: eBay / Sony / Kotaku

Checking the auction site, I spotted nearly 100 different listings for 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro and PS5 Slims on eBay. The Pro Bundles—which includes two PS1-grey controllers, a carrying case, and a stand—are priced between $US2,000 to over $US5,000. Anniversary PS5 Slims—which are also sold out on Sony’s site and cost $US500—are also being flipped on eBay. Some scalpers are asking $US1,500 for them.

Weirdly, I’ve also spotted people trying to flip normal PS5 Pros on eBay, too. Some are asking for $US1,000+ for the mid-gen refresh, which is odd, as I just checked right now on Sony’s PlayStation store and could still pre-order a $US700 PS5 Pro with little effort. If you want a Pro console, please don’t buy it off eBay for over a thousand dollars.

In fact, don’t buy any of these over-priced scalper listings, unless you want to encourage people to continue to buy up hot new items and sell them to you at three times the cost.

