Elden Ring Is Real Cheap For A Few More Days

Elden Ring was one of the biggest games of 2022, and it’s gotten a second wind this year with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. If you have been intimidated by the RPG’s notorious difficulty, were just too busy in 2022 to get around to it, or have been waiting for it to go on sale, you’re in luck. Well, if you have a PlayStation console, at least, as FromSoftware’s latest is on sale on those platforms for a few more days.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Elden Ring are about 30 percent off right now on the PlayStation Store, which is selling the game for $US41.99 until Thursday, September 19 at 3 a.m. Pacific Time. The game is cross-buy compatible so you only need to buy it once to have it on both PlayStation 4 and 5, which is handy if you haven’t yet made the leap to PS5 but may do so in the future.

If you get Elden Ring for this discounted price and decide you want more, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is readily available, as well. The expansion will run you $US39.99 and is also eligible for cross-buy, so you’ll own it on both PlayStation 4 and 5. However, if you want to just commit to both right out the gate, Elden Ring and the add-on are bundled together for $US79.99 as the Shadow of the Erdtree Edition.

Elden Ring has been a cultural phenomenon since it launched in 2022, with players working together to overcome its challenges over the past two years. After beating the base game, some players have tried to add to the difficulty by using unconventional controllers, including but not limited to their own minds. For more on Elden Ring, check out Kotaku’s review of Shadow of the Erdtree.