Everything Announced During The Xbox Tokyo Game Show Event

Microsoft has once again descended on the annual Tokyo Game Show to try and win over skeptical fans in Japan and the rest of the region. The Xbox TGS 2025 showcase was light on big announcements but did have plenty of new trailers for stuff people are excited about, including the Delta remake of Metal Gear Sold 3: Snake Eater. And, of course, it wouldn’t be an Xbox event without some Game Pass news.

The Microsoft event took place earlier today and ran about 45 minutes. It was a varied presentation full of gameplay footage and overdue Xbox Series X/S ports of older beloved games, like the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters,even if it was light on big news overall. A rumored and much hoped for announcement of Final Fantasy XVI coming to Xbox never happened, for example.

But a bunch of other Japanese RPGs are also coming to Xbox. And though we didn’t get StarCraft 3 and probably never will, Microsoft did share when the first two games in Blizzard’s hit RTS franchise will come to Game Pass, and it’s not far away. Here’s everything teased, revealed, and announced during the 2024 Xbox Tokyo Game Show broadcast.

New Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater trailer gives first look at 4K Revolver Ocelot

We got a brand new look at the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake including Revolver Ocelot, Colonel Volgin, and more. The game continues to look like a 1:1 replica of the original game, but it’s great-looking nonetheless. There’s still no release date for it on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

Overwatch 2 gets My Hero Academia mashup

Popular anime My Hero Academia is getting a collab with Overwatch 2. That means more costumes for D.Va and others, but fans are starting to lose patience with all these crossover deals instead of more meaningful updates.

The Immortal Pillars expansion coming to Age of Mythology Retold

Age of Mythology Retold upgraded the classic fantasy RTS with new visuals and features, but most importantly it brought the game from PC to Xbox Series X/S. An expansion featuring Chinese gods got a tease today but there’s no release date for Immortal Pillars yet.

StarCraft Iand II hit Game Pass in November

Image: Blizzard

Blizzard’s sci-fi real-time strategy games finally make the jump to Microsoft’s subscription service later this year on PC. Both StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection join Game Pass PC and Ultimate on November 5. Hopefully, we even get console ports at some point.

Tanuki: Pon’s Summer turns the cozy sim into a BMX-like

The makers of Cursed to Golf are back with a cool-looking twist on the cozy sim by way of a Tanuki that delivers packages while doing wheelies. The world is cel-shaded and inspired by Japanese small towns, and it mixes together a construction sim with BMX tricks and various mini-games. No release date yet.

Threads of Time is another gorgeous-looking HD-2D RPG



I’ve been burned before on gorgeous-looking but otherwise pretty mediocre retro-style RPGs, but I’m willing to get hurt again for Threads of Time. The 2.5D JRPG announced during the showcase looks incredible.

We Love Katamari Reroll hits Game Pass today

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie is an update on the colorful ball-rolling PS2 classic. It was already on Xbox but now it’s joining the Game Pass catalog for Standard and above subscribers.

FragPunk beta comes to Xbox in October

Undeterred by Concord’s struggle, hero shooter FragPunk is marching ahead with a closed beta in October. It has special powers and light deckbuilding mechanics. Plus the overall art style is a mesh of realism and bubblegum comic strip. We’ll see if it’s the real deal or not as it gets closer to launch.

Action-RGP Atelier Yumia looks rad in a new deep-dive

Producer Junzo Hosoi walked fans through what to expect from Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, the first game in the Atelier series to appear on Xbox. The new one looks like the most ambitious yet.

Synduality: Echo of Ada arrives in January 2025

I’m getting major Freedom Wars vibes from Synduality: Echo of Ada. It’s a PVPVE third-person extraction shooter with AI companions and custom mechs. That’s an overwhelming mix but it looks dope. Today we learned the game is out January 24, 2025.

Fallout 76 players are getting adorable pets

At long last, regular pets are coming to the wasteland. While Fallout 76 players have long tried to domesticate Deathclaws, they’ll now be able to have dogs, cats, and presumably other furry companions join them in their campsites. The update is expected to arrive sometime in December.

The Suikoden remasters will have plenty of quality-of-life perks

After being MIA for a while, the Suikoden I and II remasters recently resurfaced and they look stellar. More importantly, the HD overhauls will come with fast-forward options and an optional streamlined combat mode that only requires a single button press in order to cut through all of that old-school RPG grinding.

Multiplayer party puzzle game All You NeedIs Help is out today

Q-Games, best known for the Pixel Junk franchise, is back with a multiplayer party game that looks like 3D Tetris where you are the pieces. It’s out today on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and also joining Game Pass PC and Ultimate.

A Slitterhead trailer shows off new horror gameplay

Slitterhead is from the original director of Silent Hill, and the latest glimpse of the horror survival game showed off the game’s possession mechanic which lets players can take control of other NPCs. It’s out later this year on November 8.

The Starbites: Taste of Desert looks neat-as-heck

This is the first I’m hearing of The Starbites: Taste of Desert and it has my attention. It’s a turn-based, sci-fi RPG featuring mechs and a decent art style. You rummage across a desert for junk and fight stuff. The look reminds me vaguely of Mega Man Legends. I’m intrigued to find out more.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake includes a new class

Dragon Quest III was the first game in the series to add vocations, the series’ name for a job/class system. The latest trailer revealed the HD-2D remake will add an entirely new one called Monster Wrangler that lets players learn and use enemy abilities and also scout out monsters to battle in the arena.

Final Fantasy I through VI are finally on Xbox



Every classic Final Fantasy is now on Xbox Series X/S. The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collectionbrings the first six games to the console today, while the rest, minus Final Fantasy XI, XVI, and Remake and Rebirth, were there previously. The collection isn’t a Game Pass addition (yet), and it’s no Final Fantasy XVI port announcement, but it’s the best Xbox fans are getting at the moment.

It’s a Mana game bonanza on Xbox Game Pass

Square Enix also announced a bunch of Mana ports for Xbox. Trials of Mana, the remake of the third game for SNES which wasn’t localized until recently, arrives on Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass PC and Ultimate alongside the HD remaster of Legend of Mana, the PS1 game with a fascinating but obtuse mix of city builder and crafting sim mechanics.