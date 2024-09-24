Everything We Saw At Today’s PlayStation State Of Play

It’s been an awkward month for PlayStation. While the company put out the delightful platformer Astro Bot that celebrates the brand’s past 30 years, it also shut down the hero shooter Concord and issued refunds in record time. There’s also been some weird optics around its recent announcement of the $US700 PlayStation 5 Pro without a huge graphical update to show for it. But the show must go on, and so it does with today’s State of Play presentation. The 30-minute showcase put a spotlight on upcoming PlayStation 5 games. If you want to watch the full show, you can do that below. If you just want to know the highlights, read on.

Astro Bot – Speedrun and Special Bots Add-On Trailer | PS5 Games

Starting off the show is a brief trailer for Astro Bot, which is getting a free update with new speedrun levels and new character cameos from Helldivers and Stellar Blade. The update will launch this fall.

Next up is The Midnight Walk, a clay, stop-motion-styled horror game from Moon Hood Studios, the developers who made Lost in Random. The game will come to PlayStation 5 and PSVR2.

Keeping the creepy vibes going but with a bit of a twist is Hell is Us. The science fiction soulslike had a moody trailer with some frightening enemies that delve into body horror.

I guess I missed that the new Metro game was on VR, but we got a new look at Metro Awakening ahead of its November 7 PSVR2 release date. Your mileage may vary on if that’s what you were looking for after the series has been gone for five years since 2019’s Metro Exodus.

Archeage Chronicles is a fantasy action game that looks like a real tough, fast-paced challenge, but it will also include multiplayer to bring friends along on some of the fights. It’s coming to PS5 in 2025.

Well, this is awkward. Palworld, the “Pokemon with Guns” survival game is here and coming to PlayStation today fresh off the announcement that Nintendo is suing its developer for patent infringement. Get it while you can, I guess.

Two classic PlayStation RPGs are coming to PS5 and PS4 in spring 2025. The Lunar Remastered Collection includes both the original Lunar: The Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar: Eternal Blue Complete with updated visuals and widescreen mode.

We got a new update on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. This included a brief look at the Radical Reptiles DLC, which adds new playable characters Mondo Gecko and Mona Lisa. The game is also getting a remixed soundtrack with several guest composers, both of which are available today.

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Sega / Sirloin

Holy shit! Keanu Reeves is voicing Shadow the Hedgehog in a post-launch update for Sonic X Shadow Generations. Reeves’ version of the character from the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie in levels based on the film. The update will launch on December 12.

Bringing back the RPG vibe is Fantasian Neo Dimension. Producer Hironobu Sakaguchi showed a bit of the game’s turn-based battle system, and put a spotlight on the soundtrack, which is composed by Final Fantasy legend Nobuo Uematsu. The game launches on December 5 on PlayStation 4 and 5.

BioWare showed off some new footage of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, spotlighting a boss fight with a dragon and Taash, the Qunari companion who we haven’t seen much of before today. The game launches on October 31.

Next we get a trailer for Alan Wake II’s The Lake House expansion. It’s spooky as fuck and coming in October.

Getting back to the “big franchise people want more of but in VR this time” trend is Hitman World of Assassination. The PSVR2 game is coming in December.

It leaked earlier today, but Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered is bringing the classic PlayStation games to PS4 and PS5 on December 10.

While it’s not an old PlayStation game, Fear the Spotlight looks a lot like one. Blumhouse’s upcoming horror game was one of the coolest things I played at Summer Game Fest, and it’s coming to PS4 and PS5 on October 22.

Next up is Towers of Aghasba, an island-building game coming to early access in November.

Epic announced that it’s bringing a splitscreen mode to Lego Fortnite to support local play on one system. Also, there’s an ugly Fortnite DualSense controller coming with pre-orders going live on October 3.

Koei Tecmo made an appearance with Dynasty Warriors: Origins. Along with a new trailer of the upcoming Musou game, the studio confirmed the game will launch on January 17.

Capcom brought a new trailer for Monster Hunter: Wilds, which spotlighted a terrifying fight with a giant sea creature, a giant bear, and some silly little guys dancing. It has something for everyone. The game launches on February 28.

Horizon gets a big ol’ spotlight with both a new trailer for Lego Horizon Adventures (which for some reason doesn’t acknowledge the game is comign to Switch), as well as the rumored Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered coming to PC and PS5. It has re-recorded mocap and brings the game to the visual fidelity of its sequel Forbidden West. It will launch on October 31. If you own the original PS4 version, you can upgrade to the new one for $US9.99.

Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade is getting a photo mode update, which is available today. Also available today is the game’s soundtrack on all your favorite streaming services. This game sounds like it has some bangers, actually? Oh, also, Stellar Blade is getting a Nier collaboration later this year. We briefly see what looks like a 2B skin for the main character.

Screenshot: Sony

Next, Sony gave a few updates on games coming to PlayStation Plus. Subscribers will be able to download the Dead Space remake, Doki Doki Literature Club, and WWE 2K24. Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Dino Crisis from the original PlayStation will also be added to the Classic Collection later this year, and The Last of Us Part I will be joining the PlayStation Plus game catalog on Thursday, September 26 to commemorate “The Last of Us Day.”

Sony showed off a few new DualSense controllers and console covers, including an Indigo, Pearl, and Teal set. Pre-orders will go live on October 3.

Sony system architect Mark Cerny made an appearance to talk about the PlayStation 5 Pro and all its updated tech. This included a list of games that will be enhanced for the system.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Horizon Forbidden West

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Alan Wake II

Stellar Blade

Dragon’s Dogma II

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater remake

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The First Descendant

The Crew Motorfest

Resident Evil Village

Demon’s Souls

Resident Evil 4 remake

F1 24

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ghost of Yōtei

Closing out the show is Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yōtei from Sucker Punch. The sequel is slated to come to PlayStation 5 in 2025 and will feature a new protagonist, a samurai woman named Atsu.