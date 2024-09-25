Everything You Need To Know About Persona 3 DLC, Episode Aigis: The Answer

The very slick Persona 3 Reload’s DLC, Episode Aigis: The Answer, came out this month. If you’ve yet to jump in to the game’s epilogue, let’s run through everything you’ll need to know before you start.

Playing The DLC Requires The Expansion Pass

The Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass, which costs $US35, is required to play The Answer, which is unfortunate news for those who purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate versions, hoping to get the entire experience. It has caused no small amount of controversy and Steam review bombing.

A silver lining on that dark cloud is that the Expansion Pass comes with a bit more than just The Answer.

Everything in the Expansion Pass

New Story Scenario, Episode Aigis: The Answer

Velvet Costume & BGM Set

Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set and Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set

While The Answer is the main draw for many, being able to customize a bunch of music and a handful of outfits is a nice addition.

To change your Costume, open the menu, then follow this chain: Equip > Select Character > Select Outfit. To change the music, go to the menu, then follow this chain: System > Config > Game System Settings > Change Dungeon BGM / Change Battle BGM.

Episode Aigis: The Answer Takes Place After Persona 3 Reload

Although you can access The Answer immediately upon buying it (details on how below), the story of the expansion follows the ending of Persona 3 Reload, so you’ll want to finish the 60 to 100 hour game first. If you care at all about spoilers, that is.

The good news is your party level is not a barrier. Start it whenever you like at whatever power level you’re at, although you should know that once you load your main game save for Episode Aigis, that’s it. “You will not be able to carry over save data later or redo the carryover using a different save,” it says. So make sure your main game is as complete as it’s going to get before you begin. Good luck!

You Access It Through The Main Menu

Screenshot: Atlus / Kotaku

To begin playing Episode Aigis: The Answer, open Persona 3 Reload after purchasing the Expansion Pass, then choose the ‘Change Episode’ option in the main menu. A short video will play, followed by a new menu with Aigis prominently displayed. From there, select New Game and start up the new content.

How Long Is Episode Aigis: The Answer?

Screenshot: Atlus

Episode Aigis: The Answer is roughly 15 to 30 hours long, making it a hefty finale for the game.

Best of luck breaking out of the team’s new predicament. With Metaphor ReFantazio coming soon, the team at Atlus is certainly delivering what JRPG fans need.