Everything You Need To Know For Week 3 Of Fortnite’s Absolute Doom Season

It may be Saturday, but it’s possible your week’s work has just begun. Sure, Fortnite dropped its Week 3 quests for Absolute Doom days ago, but you got a little busy, and now you’ve got some catching up to do. If Robert Downey Jr. has taught us anything, though, it’s that it’s never too late to return to Marvel.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about completing this week’s quests before next week’s release on Tuesday. Plus, we’ve got some tips on unlocking the Dr. Doom skin and locating essential NPCs!

How To Complete Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 3 Quests

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Fortnite’s latest weekly quest batch is here for Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 3. As per usual, the latest group of quests introduces five challenges for players to complete. Each one is worth 20k XP, meaning that you can earn up to 100,000 XP upon completing them all. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing this week’s quest. — Luis Joshua Gutierrez

You Can Finally Unlock The Doom Skin In Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

If you purchased the Chapter 5, Season 4 battle pass, you can now unlock the Doom skin. But you’ll need to complete a series of quests before you can rock it around the island. Read on to learn every detail you’ll need to know about unlocking the elusive Doom skin. — Luis Joshua Gutierrez

How To Wrap Up This Week’s Fortnite Doctor Doom-Themed Quests

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

The latest story mission for Fornite Chapter 5, Season 4 is here. This week’s batch of missions will have you running tasks for Shuri and Hope all throughout the island. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing these quests. — Luis Joshua Gutierrez

Where To Find Every Essential NPC In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Image: Epic

While most of your focus during a battle royale will be on killing other real-world players before they kill you, NPCs can be found throughout Fortnite’s map. The latest season has 11 different characters you can talk to, and each one offers something a little bit different. Some will offer to sell you items, while others can be hired to help you win a game. This guide will detail everything you need to know about the current crop of NPCs, featuring many from the Marvel universe, including where to find them and what goodies they offer. — Luis Joshua Gutierrez

