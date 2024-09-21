Exercise Some Crowd Control With Shadow Of The Erdtree’s The Gravitational Missile

Gravitational Missile is a Sorcery you can find in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Why would you want to? Because this spell is a visual treat that uses gravity to keep enemies pulled in, while dealing damage to them. Any Intelligence build with a focus on gravity magic will definitely want to add this to their repertoire for some stellar crowd control.

Here’s what you need to know about Gravitational Missile and where to find it.

Gravitational Missile stats and features

Gravitational Missile uses one Memory Slot, costs 18 FP to cast, and requires 36 Intelligence to use.

This Sorcery allows you to cast a large gravity orb that will move slowly ahead of you. It will pulse as it moves, drawing in enemies and dealing damage to them. This makes it a phenomenal spell to use first when engaging enemies (or packs of enemies) to keep them controlled as you pelt them with your other favorite spells.

Gravitational Missile’s item description

Gravitational Missile’s item description reads:

“One of the glintstone sorceries that manipulates gravitational forces.

Fires a gravitational projectile that pulls in enemies before finally exploding.

Charging extends reach of projectile and number of inward pulls.

Said to have originated in the lightless dark far beyond—the home of the fallingstar beasts.”

Where to find Gravitational Missile

You can find Gravitational Missile by defeating the Fallingstar Beast in the Scaduview region. To begin the process of finding it, head to the Fingerstone Hill Site of Grace.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

From the Site of Grace, head directly north along the cliff until you reach a giant crater. You’ll see the hulking Fallingstar Beast appear as you get closer.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

If you’ve fought the Fallingstar Beasts in Elden Ring’s main campaign, you’ll know how to tackle this one. If you’re struggling to take it down, though, it could simply be a matter of needing more Scadutree Fragments, so maybe round some of those up and come back to give it another go.

When the Fallingstar Beast is defeated, you’ll earn Gravitational Missile as a reward, so get out there and start blasting away!

.