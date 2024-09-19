Fight A Golden Hippo, Get A Thorny Incantation, In Shadow Of The Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree, the one and only DLC for Elden Ring, adds Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns, a new, powerful Incantation for those looking to damage multiple enemies at once, and looking awesome doing it.

Here’s what you need to know about Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns and where to find it.

Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns stats and features

Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns takes 1 Memory Slot, costs 14 FP per cast, and requires 27 Faith to use.

This incantation will cause you to spawn thorns on your back and spin to hit enemies around you, dealing damage to each foe hit. There are stronger options in the game for AOE damage, but that doesn’t mean you should sleep on Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns if it fits your build, as its low FP cost and reasonable Faith requirements still make it a good choice.

Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns’ item description

Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns’ item description reads:

“Aspect of the Crucible that manifested in golden hippopotami.

Creates a bristling mass of thorn-like fur on the caster’s back before scouring the area by rolling around on the ground.

Charging increases number of rolls and range of attack.

In an age long past, before this land was enshrouded in shadow, the vitality of the Crucible flourished. Remains of this can be seen in the ancient ruins.”

Where to find Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns

You can find Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns by defeating the Golden Hippopotamus boss in the Shadow Keep legacy dungeon in Scadu Altus. This boss can be found by simply going up the elevator at the beginning of the dungeon.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

You’ll be required to beat this boss if you’d like to explore the remainder of the Shadow Keep, so you’ll want to fight it one way or another anyway. Luckily, if you’ve fought the other Hippopotamus enemies in the DLC, you should already have a general idea of how to take this baddy down, though you’ll want to study his few additional attacks to learn how to avoid them.

After defeating the Golden Hippopotamus, you’ll earn the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns incantation alongside two additional Scadutree Fragments for your hard work.

.