Final Fantasy 16’s Producer Says Please Don’t Make ‘Inappropriate’ Mods

On September 17, the previously PS5-exclusive RPG Final Fantasy 16 finally arrives on PC. Of course, that means that people will start to mod the game, adding or tweaking content. But if you are one of those modders, please know that the game’s producer doesn’t want any naughty stuff, okay?

Final Fantasy 16 is Square Enix’s latest entry of its award-winning RPG franchise. It arrived on PlayStation 5 in June 2023 to mostly positive reviews. We here at Kotaku enjoyed the game’s combat, wicked cool pause menu, and the music. However, it did a poor job of handling heavy topics like slavery and for some felt like a superficial entry in the series. Perhaps, though, your biggest FF16 complaint is a lack of nudity. Well, modders will soon be able to remedy that issue, but don’t tell the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida.

While talking to PC Gamer about the upcoming FF16 PC port, Yoshida was asked what mods the producer would want to see the community create. Instead of saying what he wanted, he pleaded with modders and fans to not be “inappropriate.”

“If we said ‘It’d be great if someone made XYZ,’ it might come across as a request, so I’ll avoid mentioning any specifics here,” Yoshida told PC Gamer.

“The only thing I will say is that we definitely don’t want to say anything offensive or inappropriate, so please don’t make or install anything like that.”

Yoshida either didn’t elaborate on what kind of mods would be “offensive” or “inappropriate” or PC Gamer didn’t ask because that’s all the info we get from the interview.

So, go ahead and make your naked Clive mods, or add a sexy and weird Star Wars alien to FF16 on PC. Just know that Yoshida will be very disappointed in you for not listening to him.

