Fire Sticky Threads Of Gunk At Your Enemies In Shadow Of The Erdtree

Pest-Thread Spears is an Incantation found exclusively in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. If you’ve ever been annoyed by the pesky Kindred of Rot enemies that repeatedly fire sticky threads of gunk at you, you’ll be happy to find this spell. It allows you to do the exact same thing right back at them (or any other enemy). Now you can be just as obnoxious as they are.

Here’s what you need to know about Pest-Thread Spears and where to find it.

Pest-Thread Spears stats and features

Pest-Thread Spears takes 1 Memory Slot, costs 28 FP to cast, and requires 26 Faith to use.

This Incantation grants you the ability to fire out sticky strings to deal damage to enemies. It’s one of the game’s best spells against large enemies, as the threads deal separate damage to each body part they hit, allowing you to rack up the hurt very quickly.

Pest-Thread Spears item description

Pest-Thread Spears’s item description reads:

“Skill of the pests known as the Kindred of Rot, now wielded as an incantation.

Secrete numerous sticky threads, then twist them into two spears launched frontwards.

Charge to enhance potency.

The pests are abandoned servants, and it is for this reason that they found a mother in the Saint of the Bud.”

Where to find Pest-Thread Spears

You can find the Pest-Thread Spears Incantation in the Ancient Ruins of Ruah. Start your search at the Church of the Bud, Main Entrance Site of Grace.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

From the Site of Grace, turn around and head back into the cave behind you. There will be a giant staircase here that you can travel down. Do so, then wrap around beside the staircase and follow the hallway back behind it.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

In the area behind the staircase is a Kindred of Rot enemy you’ll want to slay. Afterward, pick up the item here to obtain the Pest-Thread Spears Incantation. Make sure to equip it, then go annoy every enemy you can find.

