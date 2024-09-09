Funko Fusion’s Mecha Colonel Sanders Is Locked Behind A $25 Chicken Paywall

Funko Fusion’s latest character reveal is KFC mascot, founder, and actual human being Colonel Sanders (Colonel Harland David Sanders passed away over 40 years ago). And if you eat enough KFC chicken you can get a special version of the late fast food icon in a mech suit. Really.

Last year, we were introduced to Funko Fusion, a third-person action game starring Funko Pop figures from different franchises and brands, like The Thing, Back to the Future, and Jurassic Park. Funko Fusion, created by some former Lego game dev, launches later this week. And to get people, uh, let’s say excited about the upcoming game, KFC and developer 10:10 Games have announced a bizarre crossover.

On September 9, 10:10 Games and KFC released a short trailer showing off Colonel Sanders as he appears in Funko Fusion. At one point in the trailer, Sanders shoots the alien monster from The Thing with pieces of fried chicken that he launches out of a striped red-and-white KFC bucket. This is real. This is happening right now. And you can’t stop it.

10:10 Games / KFC

In a press release about the KFC/Funko crossover, 10:10 Games explained that there will be three versions of Colonel Sanders in the game. The basic white suit version will be included in the base game. The chef outfit variant will be available free to KFC rewards members. And finally, if you want to unlock and use the mech suit variant of Colonel Sanders (a real man who once walked this Earth), you’ll need 250 KFC reward points. That’s about $US25 worth of chicken.

I’d make a joke at this point about how Sanders is spinning in his grave, but the dude’s likely used to it by now. KFC has been shameless in turning Sanders into a corporate-owned cartoon mascot. Remember that dating game they made? Or that horrible romantic film? Honestly, compared to that shit, this Funko Fusion crossover is almost cute in comparison. Almost.

Funko Fusion arrives on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on September 13.

