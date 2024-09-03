Game Pass PC Players Are In For A Big Month Of Strategy Games

Game Pass has been making big inroads on PC with a growing catalog of games for that side of the subscription service, and September is shaping up to be a bigger (and more expensive) month in that regard with plenty of resource gathering, geopolitical warfare, and fraught moral decisions to navigate.

The list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games for the first half of September is here, with confirmation that, as rumored, Ubisoft’s Riders Republic is indeed joining the service. There’s also Star Trucker, a sci-fi sim in which you haul big loads across the stars for intergalactic trade and big horn-honking rights. I’m incredibly intrigued. Here’s the full list of September 2024 Game Pass additions so far:

Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 3

Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 4

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 5

Riders Republic (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 11

Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 17﻿

In addition to these games, we also already know that, following its initial delay, weather survival sim Frostpunk 2 is coming to Game Pass PC on September 20, followed by Ara: History Untold, a grand strategy game worked on by some former Firaxis devs. We’ll see if it can be the Civilization killer that Humankind wasn’t, and fortunately there’s plenty of breathing room between it and the actual Civilization 7 coming next February. Age of Mythology: Retold, meanwhile, is a remaster that will finally bring the storied fantasy-infused alternative to Age of Empires to console.

If you’re a Game Pass PC subscriber and enjoy queuing actions and comparing tech trees, September is your time to shine. If you’re on console, well, there’s always next month! And here’s everything that’s leaving Game Pass in the next couple of weeks:

Ashes of Singularity: Escalation (PC)

FIFA 23 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play

Payday 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slime Rancher 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SpiderHeck (Cloud, Console, and PC)

You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Happy one-year anniversary to Payday 3, possibly the most busted day-one Game Pass launches since the subscription service started.