Genshin Impact’s Latest 5-Star Mualani Is A Surfing Powerhouse

Between the many fourth anniversary events and everything that comes with the new region of Natlan, Genshin Impact’s 5.0 update has a lot going for it. What might be the biggest selling point (literally for some) is the new 5-star character Mualani. This eccentric surfer is incredibly versatile and a great introductory character for the Indigenous culture-influenced region. But getting her build right is a fine art.

Mualani is a Hydro Catalyst character who, like other Natlan characters, is a great asset when it comes to traversal. She can ride her shark-themed surfboard on land and water alike with little interruption. Making her even more valuable is her ridiculous damage potential that scales off of her HP. She’s capable of a lot, but she needs to be built right to make the most use of her.

Best Mualani team composition

Screenshot: HoYoverse / Kotaku

Since her kit is straightforward and damage will be dealt as soon as she attacks, you’ll want to use her as the primary DPS to trigger elemental reactions. The ideal setup is to inflict Pyro on enemies and then attack with Mualani for a Vaporize reaction. Doing it in this order will provide a two-times damage multiplier.

A Pyro sub-DPS character is necessary to make this all work, and Xiangling is naturally a shoo-in for the role. Her skill and burst abilities do a great job applying Pyro even when she’s off-field. Just make sure to time Mualani’s attacks to come after the enemy is on fire for that extra damage.

To further assist Xianling, I of course have to recommend Bennett. He’s commonly partnered with her since she can make excellent use of his ATK buffs and energy generation. Although he won’t directly benefit Mualani much, he’s worth a spot on a team just to help Xianling cast her elemental burst more often.

There’s nothing wrong with adding even more damage with the right support. My top recommendations to accomplish this task are Kazuha or Emilie. Kazuha can pull in enemies close and then use attacks that absorb different elements. Emilie is most suited for using her Dendro element with Pyro for Burning reactions, pairing well with Xianling before Mulani comes in with her attack.

Adding another character from the Natlan region is also worth your consideration. Having more of them on your team will lower the cooldown between Nightsoul Bursts. Kachina and Kinich will be your only choices during the 5.0 update. With an Xbox release date set for November 20th, I’m sure there will be plenty of new characters in the future.

Best Weapons for Mualani

Screenshot: HoYoverse / Kotaku

Equipping the right weapon is just as important as choosing the right teammates. Those that boost the HP will be a priority since so much of her damage scales off that stat. Any buffs to normal attack DMG will be helpful too since her skill’s attack do count as normal attacks.

Surf’s Up is a 5-star weapon available on the Epitome Invocation banner alongside Mualani. Unsurprisingly, this unique item that perfectly fits her kit is the best option. It increases the user’s max HP by a considerable amount, in addition to providing Scorching Summer stacks that increase normal attack DMG. More of these stacks can be accumulated if you can trigger Vaporize reactions.

If you want to use something more accessible, Ring of Yaxche is a great free-to-play pick. Triggered by activating an elemental skill, it increases normal attack DMG by 0.6 percent for every 1,000 HP the user has. All you need to do is visit a blacksmith in Natlan to craft this weapon.

Best Talents to level up

Of the two Natlan characters released so far, there’s a common focus on relying on their skill for traversal and combat. Mualani’s normal attack stats are only being factored in when she’s on her feet, and we want her on the Sharky Surfboard as often as possible. Here’s the order you should prioritize upgrading:

Elemental Skill – Surfshark Wavebreaker

Elemental Burst – Boomsharka-laka

Normal Attack – Cooling Treatment

Best Artifact Sets for Mualani

Screenshot: HoYoverse / Kotaku

Finally, we come to the choices for Artifacts. Hydro DMG and HP buffs should naturally be top of mind, but the most optimal set is something different.

Obsidian Codex is a brand-new artifact set and it is perfect for Mualani. The two-piece effect will increase her DMG by 15 percent whenever she uses her skill and activates Nightsoul’s Blessing mechanic. The four-piece will meanwhile increase CRIT Rate by 40 percent when a Nightsoul point is consumed. It can be earned by completing the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits Domain of Blessing.

The next full set worth considering is Heart of Depth. The two-piece increases Hydro DMG by 15 percent while the four-piece increases Normal and Charged attack DMG by 30 percent for a limited time after using a skill. This set can be earned by completing the Peak of Vindagnyr domain in Mondstadt.

Building off on the idea of buffing normals, Martial Artist can be very effective on Mualani. The two-piece increases normal and charged attack DMG by 15 percent. The four-piece works similarly to the previous set, granting a 25 percent increase to DMG for a limited time after using a skill. This set will also require you to work through an Artifact domain, specifically The Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula in Liyue.

Mualani is the first 5-star character from Genshin Impact’s new Natlan region and a great DPS to boot. Even without the unique Nightsoul’s Blessing mechanics, the damage she can do with the Vaporize reaction is incredible. If you want someone who’s formidable in combat and has fun traversal, Mualani is worth pulling for.

