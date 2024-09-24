Ghost Of Yōtei Looks Like Exactly The Game PS5 Pro Needs To Show Off Its Power

During September 24’s Sony State of Play, Sucker Punch revealed the long-awaited first trailer for its Ghost of Tsushima sequel. And boy howdy, it sure does look pretty.

Ghost of Yōtei is the name of the newly revealed sequel and it’s set in a different part of Japan, a few hundred years after the events of the first game, and stars a new character, Atsu. We don’t know much more about the story, but Sucker Punch did make it clear in a blog post published after the reveal that it “wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend.” The setting, according to the blog post, is the year 1603, in “the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei” in the region of Japan that today is known as Hokkaido.That’s all we really know about the story and world of this sequel.

Looking at the new 4K trailer posted by Sony, it really feels like Ghost of Yōtei was designed not only to showcase the power of the PS5, but also to show off the newly announced $US700 PS5 Pro. It’s shocking to me that Sony didn’t include this game in the PS5 Pro announcement, even as a tiny teaser, to show off something totally new and amazing looking, running on the pricey console.

According to Sucker Punch, this is the first game they’ve built from “the ground up” for PS5. And I expect Ghost of Yōtei will take full advantage of the PS5 Pro. Here’s what Sucker Punch had to say about working on the PS5.

This is also Sucker Punch’s first game built from the ground up for PlayStation 5, and we’re excited to build on the visual foundation we established in Ghost of Tsushima by making the world feel even more real. We have massive sightlines that let you look far across the environment, whole new skies featuring twinkling stars and auroras, even more believable movement from wind on grass and vegetation, and more improvements we’ll share in the future. Our new setting also gives us the opportunity to introduce new mechanics, gameplay improvements, and even new weapons.

And now, let’s look at some pretty screenshots of this gorgeous-looking game, which is set to launch sometime in 2025.

Ghost of Yōtei – Screenshot 1

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony / Kotaku

Ghost of Yōtei – Screenshot 2

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony / Kotaku

Ghost of Yōtei – Screenshot 3

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony / Kotaku

Ghost of Yōtei – Screenshot 4

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony / Kotaku

Ghost of Yōtei – Screenshot 5

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony / Kotaku

Ghost of Yōtei – Screenshot 6

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony / Kotaku

Ghost of Yōtei – Screenshot 7

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony / Kotaku

Ghost of Yōtei – Screenshot 8

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony / Kotaku

Ghost of Yōtei – Screenshot 9

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony / Kotaku

Ghost of Yōtei – Screenshot 10

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony / Kotaku