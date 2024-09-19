God Of War: Ragnarok PC Port Will Stop Atreus Spoiling Every Puzzle

If you played God of War: Ragnarok on PlayStation, then punctuating your declarations about how bloody marvelous it is, you will almost inevitably have cried, “STOP TELLING ME WHAT TO DO!” For some reason, Ragnarok is absolutely convinced that you’re stuck, all the time, and has its characters volunteer hints, often before you’ve even realized there’s a puzzle. But with today’s PC launch, the issue is no more!

In the 2022 version of God of War: Fragglerock, whenever you paused for a moment to enjoy a waterfall, or put your controller down to take a sip of coffee, main character Kratos’ son, Atreus, would pipe up with a suggestion for solving a puzzle you weren’t even looking at. “Perhaps you could try freezing that water?” he might say, bravely you’d imagine, given his father’s notorious impatience. So incessant and infuriating was his spoiling every puzzle that it began to suggest an entirely different set of reasons for why Kratos might struggle to show any love to his son.

But now, the PlayStation blog has posted an article listing new features on the PC version, that’s available via Steam and Epic later this morning, which includes (in fact, leads off with) “Reduced puzzle hints option.”

A new option in the Gameplay Settings tab, enabling this will reduce the frequency with which you hear puzzle hints from your companions.

It only took them two years to work out how to shut the little scamp up.

Other features announced for the PC port include audio descriptions for the game’s splendid cinematics, a set of streamer gifs to plug into Twitch or YouTube, and then something called a “fan kit,” which comprises of what we’d usually refer to as “adverts,” where uber-fans can decorate their socials and desktops with plugs for the game.

That’s alongside the work of Jetpack, the same company that brought the original God of War to PC, offering unlocked framerates, “true” 4K, and enhanced features like lighting, reflections, shadows and geometric detail. And of course it’ll use both Nvidia and AMD’s upscaling wizardry, and bestest of all if you’re me, ultrawidescreen support, letting you play at silly resolutions like 21:9 and 32:9. Look at this wonderful nonsense:

Screenshot: Sony

As we say, God of War: Ragnarok hits PC today, September 19, where it will be certain to not quite work perfectly for one incredibly specific combination of PC components, and be review-bombed into oblivion by all affected.

