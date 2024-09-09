GOTY Contender Astro Bot Has A Whole Heap Of Secret Exits You Likely Missed

The utterly wonderful Sony platformer Astro Bot has two main collectables in each level: bots and puzzle pieces. However, some levels contain something else: secret exits that can only be found by completing very specific tasks, or snooping around in some extremely hidden locations that you may have otherwise overlooked. Yeah, there’s a whole load of more levels to find!

There are two secret exits per galaxy, making a total of 10 in the game. Each secret exit opens a new level in the Lost Galaxy, which you can then complete to further add to your bot and puzzle piece totals. Finding them all can be a challenge alone—but hey, you’re not alone! We’re here to help with all secret exit locations in Astro Bot.

Gorilla Nebula

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Az-Tech Trail

As you work your way through the first few minutes of Az-Tech Trial, you’ll come across an interior room with a wall featuring four torches. Stick your glove in a red spot on the side of the room and you’ll reveal a ladybug that you can knock over to use as a jump pad. Hop up, then punch away each of the four torches to open the wall and reveal the secret exit.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Creamy Canyon

A short way into Creamy Canyon, you’ll encounter a charging pig you need to grab from behind and throw at a destructible wall. It’s hilarious. But you can punish the poor piggy further: when it respawns, pick it up again and throw it again at the large seal made of ice on a platform behind you. With the ice sculpture destroyed, you can visit where it once was to find a spot on the ground—enter with a spin move to reach the secret exit.

Tentacle System

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

The secret exit in Go-Go Archipelago will require you to reach the very end of the level and defeat the boss here. After he’s destroyed, don’t jump on the normal exit, but rather turn and look to the right of the area for a hidden location beneath a fallen pincer. Use your spin attack to go underground and find the secret exit.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Downsize Surprise

As you near the end of Downsize Surprise, you’ll come across an area where you can make a frog shoot bubbles. Normally, you’d just ride a bubble up to free a bot from a cage hanging in a tree. However, if you ride a bubble up even further and jump to the tree limb here, you’ll find this level’s secret exit waiting for you.

Serpent Starway

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Free Big Brother

At the very beginning of Free Big Brother, turn around to face a structure behind you. Swim over to it to find a flying enemy with a guitar who shoots lightning wherever you’re standing. There are two panels here that need to be struck with lightning, so stand on them until he winds up his lightning attack, then move and let him strike the panel instead. After doing this to both panels, the structure will open and reveal the secret exit.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Bathhouse Battle

As you adventure through Bathhouse Battle, you’ll reach a spot where you need to make a group of sponges explode a wall. Right after this, take a left on the next rooftop and hop on the nearby tree to spot a burning smokestack. Spray the fire out and hop inside to find the secret exit at the bottom.

Camo Cosmos

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Hieroglitch Pyramid

At the conclusion of Hieroglitch Pyramid, you’ll be in a room with the normal exit ahead of you and tons of gems falling from the sky. Instead of leaving the normal way, jump to a platform on the right of this room and spin to reveal some wood below you. Use your slam attack to bust through the wood. Work your way through and enter another door. In this final room, you’ll need to quickly find and push the correct green slab to move through doors as they push toward you, eventually letting you reach the secret exit at the end of the room.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Balloon Breeze

At the beginning of Balloon Breeze, you’ll walk up a gardening shovel. Go forward just a little more to receive your squid backpack powerup, then return here and find the ladybug you can knock over. Flip it and push it toward the edge with a flower pot far in the distance, then jump on and use your powerup to expand and float until you can land on the flower pot. Here, use your spin attack to raise a surface to reach a final platform. Hit the button and use the controller to clear the bamboo ahead, then jump on the strange platform with eyes. You’ll need to double-jump and use your glide ability (the one that shoots beams from your feet) around the outer edges of this circular platform to spawn the secret exit.

Feather Cluster

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Djinny of the Lamp

The Djinny of the Lamp secret exit is one of the game’s trickiest. Once you’ve beaten the boss at the end of the level, you’ll drop into a small section with the normal exit in front of you. Instead of leaving, hop on the platform filled with jars. There’s an invisible path leading to the other side of this area, but you’ll need to look at the fallen platforms in the sand below you to know where to jump, lest you fall back down and have to start over. Once you reach the other side, you’ll need to unravel the magic carpet and ride it up to the secret exit.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Frozen Meal

Near the end of Frozen Meal, don’t take the ice ramp down to the giant snowman. Instead, take note of the two penguins on a tiny platform playing with a small snowball. Knock the snowball off and roll it around until it’s big enough that you can use it to jump to the nearby platform. Hit the button up here to reveal a controller you can use to suck away a wall and reveal the secret exit.

That’s all of the secret exits in Astro Bot! Now go tackle those Lost Galaxy levels to wrap up the game!

