Grab A Ton Of Xbox Games On PC During The Latest Steam Sale

One perk of PC gaming is that the big two console manufacturers keep releasing their best games on Steam, so we don’t have to pick between one or the other. A little over a week ago, PlayStation had its own big sale that slashed prices on games like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man. Now it’s Xbox’s turn to give PC players some great deals. Yup, the Xbox Spotlight Sale runs until September 27 and is the perfect time to pick up games starring Master Chief and more.

With big sales like this, I always like to start by highlighting the game I think you should get if you could only buy one during the sale. In this case, that would be the single best Xbox exclusive of the past five years: Pentiment. Maybe the dialogue-heavy 2022 game about solving murders in 16th-century Bavaria isn’t what you were expecting me to say. This was a game that received widespread critical acclaim when it was released but that often goes underappreciated due to its strange premise. But the team behind it should be enough to sell you. Pentiment was developed by a small team at Obsidian Entertainment led by Josh Sawyer, maybe best known as the director of Fallout: New Vegas.

Obsidian Entertainment

The Team at Obsidian is known for creating intricate worlds and stories driven by player choice. That remains true in Pentiment, even if the medieval-inspired 2D aesthetic and lack of a sprawling open world make you think otherwise. In Pentiment, your choices decide not only your fate but also the fate of an entire town over the course of 25 years. It’s a stunning achievement of storytelling thanks to an incredibly fleshed-out network of characters all living their own lives in the midst of the changing times. At ten bucks, it’s a steal during the current sale.

Of course, if you’d rather grab some big-name franchises like Halo and Gears of War, that’s also an option. Here’s a more extensive list of deals you shouldn’t miss out on:

Pentiment – $US9.99 (was $US19.99)

$US9.99 (was $US19.99) Gears 5 – $US9.89 (was $US29.99)

$US9.89 (was $US29.99) Gears Tactics – $US9.89 (was $US29.99)

$US9.89 (was $US29.99) Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $US9.99 (was $US39.99)

$US9.99 (was $US39.99) Halo Wars: Definitive Edition – $US4.99 (was $US39.99)

$US4.99 (was $US39.99) Fable Anniversary – $US8.74 (was $US34.99)

$US8.74 (was $US34.99) Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition – $US19.99 (was $US39.99)

$US19.99 (was $US39.99) Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition – $US29.99 (was $US59.99)

$US29.99 (was $US59.99) The Hellblade Bundle – $US39.58 (was $US79.98)

$US39.58 (was $US79.98) As Dusk Falls – $US9.89 (was $US29.99)

$US9.89 (was $US29.99) Tell Me Why – $US4.99 (was $US19.99)

$US4.99 (was $US19.99) Quantum Break – $US9.99 (was $US39.99)

$US9.99 (was $US39.99) Dust: An Elysian Tail – $US3.74 (was $US14.99)

$US3.74 (was $US14.99) Ori: The Collection – $US13.39 (was $US49.98)

$US13.39 (was $US49.98) Grounded – $US19.99 (was $US39.99)

$US19.99 (was $US39.99) State of Decay Complete Collection – $US14.14 (was $US74.14)

If you want even more Xbox goodness on your PC after perusing the sale, you can always grab a Game Pass subscription. If you do, check out our list of the best games on the service in 2024.

