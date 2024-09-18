Grab One Of Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Best Shields, Guarded By A Ghost

The Serpent Crest Shield is a Medium Shield added in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It’s an excellent choice for those seeking full physical blocking abilities without being weighed down by one of the game’s massive Greatshields. We highly recommend you snag when possible.

Here’s what you need to know about the Serpent Crest Shield and where to find it.

Serpent Crest Shield stats and features

The Serpent Crest Shield has a weight of 6.0 and requires the following stats to wield:

STR – 12

The Serpent Crest Shield can be upgraded to +25 with standard Smithing Stones.

Serpent Crest Shield item description

The Serpent Crest Shield’s item description reads:

A finely-made redshield featuring an engraving of a winged serpent. Excels at guarding against fire. Said to have been made to commemorate the beginnings of the crusade started by Messmer, son of Marika.

Where to find the Serpent Crest Shield

You can find the Serpent Crest Shield by completing the Incursion Painting puzzle. This painting is located in the Artist’s Shack in Gravesite Plain, easily accessible within minutes of beginning the expansion. Simply pass through the massive archway near the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace and head all the way south past the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace until you find it.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Grab the painting to spawn the reward at the location painted on the canvas. Head back to the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace and ride your horse north until you need to drop off a cliffside, then head to the below location:

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Here, look for a ghost in a chair, pointing. With so many spectral graves everywhere, he can be a bit hard to spot.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

When you get close to the ghost, he’ll begin to disappear. In the spot where he vanishes will be an item you can loot to grant you the Serpent Crest Shield.

Keep an eye out for more paintings as you explore the DLC, as this certainly isn’t the last one you’ll come across!

.