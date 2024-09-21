Great Game Deals, Shooter Recs, And More Tips Of The Week

Sometimes you need a little help playing your favorite game, and that’s okay. Or maybe you’re in between games and are looking for a good recommendation, and that’s okay, too. We have this week’s best game guides, sales tips, and recs for you to peruse, from sprawling RPGs you should check out after Star Wars Outlaws to tips on how to Dynamax in Pokémon Go. Click through for all the best tips of the week.

Pokémon Go Has Added Dynamaxing, And Then Forgotten To Explain It Properly

Image: Niantic

Pokémon Go has continuously added new Legendaries and mechanics over time—Alolan Legendaries joined only earlier this year during Pokémon Go Fest 2024. But the latest major update is one of the biggest changes the game has seen in years. Alongside finally adding the starters from the Galar region, more significantly it adds the region’s unique Dynamax phenomenon. Unfortunately, many of the new mechanics introduced are not explained very well. – Samuel Moreno Read More

Grab 2024’s Most Ridiculous RPG While It’s On Sale

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios / Sega

At the beginning of the year, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launched a hell of an opening salvo. The latest installment in the long-running Like a Dragon/Yakuza series is comically full of things to do. On one hand, it’s a turn-based RPG epic, splitting its narrative between two larger-than-life protagonists in entirely different settings complete with their own villains, party members, and side stories. On the other hand, it is more game than anybody could possibly need, housing several side activities, minigames, and at least two-full sized games within itself. If you’re a person whose chief concern about a game is getting the absolute most bang for your buck, there has rarely been a better game to pick up than Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is now discounted at $US42 on both PlayStation and Steam. – Moises Taveras Read More

This Fantastic Roguelike Deck-Builder Is A Bargain On Steam Right Now

Image: Devolver Digital

Two game genres that never seem to click with me are roguelikes and deck-builders (I know, sue me), so it came as a shock when I found myself loving Inscryption. The 2021 title from developer Daniel Mullins is both of those genres mashed together. As you progress, however, you’ll learn that Inscryption isn’t exactly what it appears to be upon first glance. For anybody who does like deck-builders, roguelikes, or twisting meta-stories, Inscryption is a worthwhile experience. And if you haven’t played it yet, you should take advantage of the game’s 60 percent discount on Steam, which cuts the price to eight bucks until September 23. – Willa Rowe Read More

The Barbie X Batman Anniversary Dolls Are Everything

Image: Mattel

2024 marks the 85th anniversary of the first Batman comic, published in 1939. To celebrate, DC Comics has partnered with Barbie to make two dolls based on two of the series’ most iconic villains: Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. In a roundabout way, we’re getting another Margot Robbie doll, as she portrayed both Barbie in the live-action movie and Harley in the DC films from 2016 to 2021. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

10 Sprawling Action Games To Play After Star Wars Outlaws

Image: Kotaku / Naughty Dog / Rockstar Games / Guerrilla / PlayStation

I’ve heard Star Wars Outlaws described as the most “okay” game of all time, with nothing overtly exceptional standing out in its 16-hour campaign. I disagree to some extent. Ubisoft may not always strike gold, but they understand how to make an entertaining popcorn game that leaves you wanting more. Although that more often comes include elements that are reminiscent of other games. – Brandon Morgan Read More

There’s A Way To Play Cult Of The Lamb With Online Co-Op

Screenshot: Devolver Digital / Kotaku

Among everything added to the Cult of the Lamb Unholy Alliance update, the centerpiece is undoubtedly the new co-op mode. It allows two players to take control of the eponymous lamb and a devious goat to go on crusades and manage the cult together. One arguable drawback is that it’s only meant for local play, but those playing on Steam can get around this restriction. – Samuel Moreno Read More

Some Huge PlayStation 5 Games Are On Sale For More Than Half Off

Image: Santa Monica Studio

PlayStation is holding a “Planet of the Discounts” sale over on its digital store with some pretty steep price cuts. The sale takes place over the course of the next week until Wednesday, September 25, and there are some big games to grab for, in some cases, more than half off. The list of games being sold for cheap is long, so we’ve sifted through them to pick out some of the best. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

Elden Ring Is Real Cheap For A Few More Days

Image: FromSoftware

Elden Ring was one of the biggest games of 2022, and it’s gotten a second wind this year with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. If you have been intimidated by the RPG’s notorious difficulty, were just too busy in 2022 to get around to it, or have been waiting for it to go on sale, you’re in luck. Well, if you have a PlayStation console, at least, as FromSoftware’s latest is on sale on those platforms for a few more days. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

10 More Badass Shooters To Play After Finishing Space Marine 2

Image: Focus Entertainment / Saber Interactive

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is a very good third-person shooter with a lot of action and content to play. But if you’ve beaten the main campaign and are craving more, we have you covered. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Grab One Of Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Best Shields, Guarded By A Ghost

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

The Serpent Crest Shield is a Medium Shield added in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It’s an excellent choice for those seeking full physical blocking abilities without being weighed down by one of the game’s massive Greatshields. We highly recommend you snag when possible. – Billy Givens Read More