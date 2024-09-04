Hawk Tuah Girl Launching Podcast With Jake Paul’s Sports Betting Company

Haliey Welch, better known online as the “Hawk Tuah Girl,” is launching a podcast called Talk Tuah on Betr, a sports gambling and media company owned by Jake Paul.

In June 2024, a video was posted of Welch being asked, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Her response, “You gotta give ‘em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” went viral online and quickly became a popular meme. It also led to a lot of discourse, backlash, discourse about the backlash, more backlash to all the discourse, and eventually meta-commentary about the entire situation. You know, the usual three-week cycle that viral memes have these days. But Welch isn’t done with her five minutes of internet fame and is now going to host a podcast.

On September 3, Betr announced that it was partnering with Welch to launch a Hawk Tauh girl podcast, Talk Tuah, and that the first episode would go live on September 10.

Talk Tuah / Betr

Betr is a large sports betting and gaming media company co-founded by Jake Paul, a famous internet personality, boxer, and brother of Logan Paul. He also has a lengthy section on his Wikipedia page listing all the various controversies he’s been involved in over the years, as is standard these days for mega-popular content creators.

Anyway, Paul and Betr have signed Welch to a contract and will host her podcast, which will feature weekly episodes of the Hawk Tuah girl interviewing celebrities. The first installment will feature comedian Whitney Cummings and Jake Paul himself, as seen in a preview clip posted online.

“Y’all kept asking ‘What’s next?’ Well this is it!” said Welch in a press release announcing the show. “I’m so thankful to have my own podcast where you’ll discover the real Haliey Welch. My show will have a little of everything – great guests, laughs, chit chats about your pets, relationship pointers, sports, and, of course, some down home southern charm.”

Apparently, someone nicknamed “Pookie” will possibly appear on the podcast. This is a mystery man that people have been theorizing about online and some think—

