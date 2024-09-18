Hearing The Voice Actor For Video Game Geralt In The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Makes Me So Happy

Sometimes a voice actor nails a role so well the character becomes inseparable from their talents. That’s how it felt with Kevin Conroy and the animated Batman, and that’s how it feels with Doug Cockle and The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia. So hearing the voice behind the video game version of the white wolf return for Netflix’s upcoming Sirens of the Deep movie feels like being enveloped in a warm and familiar blanket.

Cockle’s deep, gravelly voice and sardonic delivery have defined the star character of CD Projekt Red’s existing Witcher trilogy, so it was exciting to hear he would be returning to voice an animated version for Netflix following the departure of the live-action adaptation’s Henry Cavill. I’m not incredibly hot on the animation for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, but Cockle’s version of the character, with his raspy wit, is the only Geralt I recognize at this point.

He introduces the latest peek at the show, which includes the witcher and the bard Dandelion chatting over a campfire. Following an initial delay, the full movie is slated to release on February 11, 2025:

Sirens of the Deep is based on Witcher creator Andrzej Sapkowski’s “A Little Sacrifice” short story from the Sword of Destiny collection. It includes the minstrel love interest Essi Daven, mermaids, and a race of other underwater creatures. It’s a follow-up to Netflix’s 2021 animated spin-off The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which served as a prequel and origin story of sorts for the show. That one dove into the backstory of the elder witcher Vesemir (voiced by Theo James) and the events that lead him to eventually recruit and train a young Geralt.

Outside of the Netflix adaptations, CD Projekt Red is continuing on with its own Witcher universe as the studio moves full steam ahead on The Witcher 4. It’ll be an open-world RPG like its predecessors, but the focus won’t be on Geralt this time. Fortunately, Cockle himself confirmed the series star will still be making an appearance at one point, and he’ll be returning to voice him in that game as well. Netflix’s Witcher show, meanwhile, is ending once its fifth season airs.