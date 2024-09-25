Help, February 2025 Is Packed With Way Too Many Massive Games

We still have over three months left in 2024, but looking ahead to next year has me a little nervous. The early months of 2025 are already filling up with a ton of big RPGs and long-ass games that will be hard to keep up on. And Ubisoft’s recent delay of the next Assassin’s Creed has only made things worse!

We started this year off with an avalanche of good and big games. As I mentioned back then, this isn’t usually how things work out. For a long time, December through February were pretty quiet months and you rarely got a bunch of big AAA games releasing—however, in recent years this has changed, and February 2025 is already proving just how much things have shifted.

Here’s the list of games with confirmed release dates in February 2025:

Civilization 7 – Feb. 11

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Feb. 11

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Feb. 14

Avowed – Feb. 18

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 – Feb. 18

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – Feb. 28

Monster Hunter Wilds – Feb. 28

I was already nervous about how I was going to find time to play most of these games. And then Ubisoft delayed Assassin’s Creed Shadows into February and now I have no idea. Before 2025 has begun, my backlog for the upcoming year is already building. Terrifying.

And in January 2025 there’s the Donkey Kong Country Returns HD remaster and in March, after that busy February, we get Two Point Museum. I’m really excited to play the next entry in the silly but wonderful Two Point simulation franchise, but now I look at the list of games arriving around that time and I’m just not sure when I’ll be able to play it. Quick! Does anybody have a hyperbolic time chamber I can borrow for a few months while I get caught up on games from 2024? And then I’ll need it in February 2025 so I can get caught up… again.

