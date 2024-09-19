Here’s A List Of All 182 Characters In Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Today, Bandai Namco has revealed the full roster for the next entry in the Budokai Tenkaichi series, Sparking Zero. And folks, there are a lot of characters in this game. A lot! There’s at least a 19 Gokus running around this arena fighter.

On Thursday, a load of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero previews hit the web ahead of the game’s October 11 launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam. Overall, this game—which is still Budokai Tenkaichi 4 to me—sounds great and is the big, over-the-top Dragon Ball fighting game I’ve been wanting for years.

Bandai Namco

And thanks to the game including characters from basically every movie and TV show in the franchise, Sparking Zero has a massive roster of 182 playable characters. This big roster will only grow via future DLC, though I’m not even sure who is left to add to the game.

Anyway, here’s the full list in (mostly) alphabetical order:

Android 13

Android 16

Android 17 (DB Super)

Android 17 (DBZ)

Android 18

Android 19

Anilaza

Babidi

Baby Vegeta (GT)

Bardock

Beerus

Bergamo

Bojack

Broly (DB Super)

Broly – Super Saiyan (DB Super)

Broly – Super Saiyan Full Power (DB Super)

Broly (Z)

Broly – Legendary Super Saiyan (DBZ)

Broly – Super Saiyan (DBZ)

Burter

Cabba

Cabba – Super Saiyan

Cabba – Super Saiyan 2

Caulifla

Caulifla – Super Saiyan 2

Cell – 1st Form

Cell – 2nd Form

Cell – Perfect Form

Perfect Cell

Cell Jr.

Chiaotzu

Cooler

Cooler – Final Form

Cui

Dabura

Dodoria

Dr. Gero

Dr. Wheelo

Dyspo

Frieza (DB Super)

Frieza – 1st Form (DBZ)

Frieza – 2nd Form (DBZ)

Frieza – 3rd Form (DBZ)

Frieza – 4th Form (DBZ)

Frieza – Full Power (DBZ)

Frieza Force Soldier

Frost

Bojack – Full Power

Fused Zamasu

Fused Zamasu – Half-Corrupted

Fusion Android 13

Future Trunks

Future Trunks – Super Saiyan

Ginyu

Godu – Ultra Instinct (DB Super)

Gogeta (DB Super)

Gogeta – Super Saiyan (DB Super)

Gogeta – Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (DB Super)

Gogeta – Super Saiyan 4 (GT)

Gohan (Adult)

Gohan – Super Saiyan (Adult)

Gohan – Super Saiyan 2 (Adult)

Gohan (Future)

Gohan – Super Saiyan (Future)

Gohan (Kid)

Gohan (Teen)

Gohan – Super Saiyan (Teen)

Gohan – Super Saiyan 2 (Teen)

Goku (GT)

Goku – Super Saiyan (GT)

Goku – Super Saiyan 3 (GT)

Goku – Super Saiyan 4 (GT)

Goku (DB Super)

Goku – Super Saiyan (DB Super)

Goku – Super Saiyan God (DB Super)

Goku – Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (DB Super)

Goku – Ultra Instinct (DB Super)

Goku (Teen)

Goku – (DBZ-Early)

Goku – (DBZ-End)

Goku – Super Saiyan (DBZ-End)

Goku – Super Saiyan 2 (DBZ-End)

Goku – Super Saiyan 3 (DBZ-End)

Goku (DBZ-Mid)

Goku – Super Saiyan (DBZ-Mid)

Goku Black

Goku Black – Super Saiyan Rose

Goku – Mini (Pre-order bonus)

Golden Frieza

Goten

Goten – Super Saiyan

Gotenks

Gotenks – Super Saiyan

Gotenks – Super Saiyan 3

Great Ape – Baby (GT)

Great Ape -Vegeta

Great Saiyaman

Guldo

Hirudegarn

Hit

Janemba

Jeice

Jiren

Jiren – Full Power

Kakunsa

Kale

Kale – Super Saiyan

Kale – Super Saiyan (Beserker)

Kefla

Kefla – Super Saiyan

Kefla – Super Saiyan 2

King Cold

Krillin

Lod Slug

Lord Slug – Giant Form

Kid Buu

Majin Buu

Majin Buu (Evil)

Majin Vegeta

Majuub (GT)

Master Roshi

Master Roshi – Max Power

Mecha Frieza

Metal Cooler

Mr. Satan

Nail

Nappa

Omega Shenron (GT)

Pan (GT)

Piccolo

Piccolo (Fused With Kami)

Raditz

Recoome

Ribrianne

Roasie

Saibaman

Spopovich

Super Baby 1 (GT)

Super Baby 2 (GT)

Super Buu

Super Buu (Gohan Absorbed)

Super Buu (Gotenks Absorbed)

Super Garlic Jr.

Super Gogeta (Z)

Super Janemba

Super Siayan

Super Trunks

Super Vegeta

Super Vegito

Super Zarbon

Syn Shenron

Tapion

Tien

Toppo

Toppo, God of Destruction

Trunks (Kid)

Trunks – Super Saiyan (Kid)

Trunks

Trunks w/Sword

Trunks Super Saiyan w/Sword

Turles

Ultimate Gohan

Uub (GT)

Vegeta (DB Super)

Vegeta – Super Saiyan (DB Super)

Vegeta – Super Saiyan God (DB Super)

Vegeta – Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (DB Super)

Vegeta (DBZ-Early)

Vegeta – Super Saiyan (DBZ-Early)

Vegeta (DBZ-End)

Vegeta – Super Saiyan (DBZ-End)

Vegeta – Super Saiyan 2 (DBZ-End)

Vegeta (DBZ-Scouter)

Vegeta – Super Saiyan 4 (GT)

Vegito

Vegito – Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Videl

Whis

Yajirobe

Yamcha

Zamasu

Zarbon