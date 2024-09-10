Here’s All The New Evil Endings In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3’s seventh big patch adds mod support, tweaks some companion interactions, and has updates for the incredibly challenging Honour Mode. But for most, the headliner of the patch is the ending update that adds new conclusions for the evil choice you can make at the end of the game. Precisely what happens after you make this decision will depend on a few factors, primarily whether you’re playing as one of the origin characters or as a custom protagonist. But even within those distinctions, there are some slight variations. Let’s break down each of the new endings. Spoilers ahead!

Custom character endings

Larian Studios / Northalix

If you’re playing as a custom character, your tyrannical ending is pretty straightforward initially. If, after fighting through the streets of Baldur’s Gate and defeating the final boss, you decide to take control of the Netherbrain, you gain absolute domination over the Illlithid army it once commanded. What you do with this newfound power will determine which of the dark, even disturbing endings you get. But you may have to pass one constitution check to get much choice in the matter. The possible outcomes include:

If you consumed too many Mind Flayer Parasite specimens throughout your playthrough, you’ll have to pass a constitution check before you can make any decisions about where the game will wrap up. If you fail this, your character will turn into a mind flayer and will start fitting the citizens of Baldur’s Gate with tadpoles of their own. That’s the price of hubris, I suppose.

If taking over one world wasn’t enough for you, one choice you can make is to command the citizens of Baldur’s Gate as your personal army. Your character will force the people to take up arms in your name as you wage war on every other realm to expand your rule.

Not every evil ending has to end in violence, however. You can also choose to brainwash the people to serve you. Ignorant of what’s been done to them, they will happily rebuild the city to honor you, their savior.

The last two endings are some of the most disturbing. If you deem the citizens of Baldur’s Gate beneath you, you can execute them all with a flick of your wrist. Then your character just lays in all the carnage, basking in it.

The final ending is the most brutal. For those playing chaotic evil characters who don’t even care about ruling or mercy killing, you can send the people of Baldur’s Gate on a murderous frenzy through the city streets as you revel in the violence.

All the origin characters can choose any of the above endings, but they also get an additional choice specifically tied to their stories. Let’s break those down.

Shadowheart

Larian Studios / Kazuliski

Shadowheart’s story throughout Baldur’s Gate 3 revolves around her crisis of faith at the center of two warring goddesses. If she gains the power of the Netherbrain, she can decide to become a goddess herself, creating a new church “united, in [her] image, and blessed with the blood of the faithless.”

Gale

Larian Studios / Kazuliski

Ever the jilted ex of a goddess, Gale’s evil ending has him set his sights squarely on the gods of Faerûn. With the Netherbrain subdued, the wizard looks to level the pantheon of gods with an army of brainwashed followers at his beck and call.

Wyll

Larian Studios / Kazuliski

While Shadowheart and Gale are ready to fight gods, Wyll’s evil ending is a bit more ground level, though no less heinous in his manipulation of all of mankind. The Blade of Frontiers looks to subdue the citizens of Baldur’s Gate and rule over the people he once protected. He’s shown turning people into subservient mind flayers, even his own father.

Karlach

Larian Studios / Kazuliski

Given how kind and caring Karlach usually is, I find it hard to even imagine an evil ending for her, but the conclusion Larian went with effectively pulls at some of the emotional threads of the Tiefling Barbarian’s history. Having been mistreated and outcast in Baldur’s Gate, she returns to the city to inflict the same pain onto its citizens that she felt in being rejected by them.

Larian Studios / Kazuliski

In most of Lae’zel’s endings, she seeks to overthrow Vlaakith, the ruler of the Githyanki. In her evil ending, she merely expedites the process with a mind-controlled force, leading an ambush on the queen on dragonback.

Astarion

Larian Studios / Kazuliski

The handsome vampire bastard’s shift to full-blown evil is one of the easiest such turns to buy in Baldur’s Gate 3’s new endings. If Astarion controls the Netherbrain, he becomes a king, using his rule to feed on his loyal subjects.

Dark Urge

Larian Studios / Kazuliski

If, as the Dark Urge, you choose to give into your violent impulses one last time, your fate will be sealed. You are destined to commit wanton destruction, killing everything in sight until you eventually are the last living creature.

Emperor romance

Larian Studios / Kazuliski

Also included in the new endings are a few variations for those who romanced the Emperor and chose to take over the world with the Netherbrain’s power. You can choose to rule together, or attempt to betray him.

Well, there you have it. Look at all the awful shit you can make my babies do. Wouldn’t you rather the game end with everyone hanging out at camp, reminiscing about the good ol’ days and catching up on what each of you have done in the time since? I would.

Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t quite done with updates yet, as cross-play and photo mode are still on the way. Beyond that, Larian Studios is working on two new projects while Hasbro is considering the next Baldur’s Gate game under a different studio.