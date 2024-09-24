Here’s Our First Look At Ghost Of Tsushima 2, Out Next Year

Ghost Of Tsushima 2 is confirmed and coming out sooner than you think. Sony revealed the first look at the sequel to the 2020 open world samurai game during today’s State of Play showcase. It looks excellent and it’s coming out in 2025. It’s also officially called Ghost of Yōtei and stars a woman.

It takes place in 1603 and stars a brand new character named Atsu, a woman who sets out on a journey with her pet wolf in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei to bring justice, possibly get revenge, and do all the other cool, wonderous, and bloody things players might remember from the first game. It looks a lot more freeform than the first game, which dealt mainly with a land under siege from a foreign invader.

Here’s the trailer: