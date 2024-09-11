Here’s Some Comparisons of Games Running On PlayStation 5 Pro

If you haven’t heard, Sony announced the PlayStation 5 Pro today, September 10, and that sucker is $US700. That’s before you buy a disc drive and a vertical stand, which will run you another $US110. The company is asking for nearly a grand to get the full experience, all in the name of a technical leap forward. But how noticeable is the PS5 Pro’s increased power, really? Is it worth the extra $US200? Is it worth buying a new system if you own the original?

Sony showed a few comparison shots during its presentation, and by and large, the internet wasn’t that impressed. In fairness, Twitch and YouTube videos will only be able to show a compressed image that won’t truly capture what these games would look like on your TV. On paper, a system that doesn’t require you to give up frame rate for fidelity sounds exciting, and the PS5 Pro is still cheaper than the average high-end PC. But for a console, that price tag screams “prohibitively expensive premium device mostly meant for the biggest of graphics sickos.” Some of the comparisons Sony made in its presentation had only the most minute differences between versions, but they will likely look significantly better on the giant TV you’ve got in your living room.

Whether that’s enough to merit a new purchase is in the eye of the beholder, but the console is going up for pre-order on September 26 and will launch on November 7. That’s not a lot of time to save up a spare $US700, but you’ll at least have a couple of months to decide if the PS5 Pro is worth your time and money.

Here are some of the confirmed games getting a PS5 Pro patch with comparisons between the games running on the original PS5 and the new hardware.

PlayStation



The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

Screenshot: PlayStation / Kotaku

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

Screenshot: PlayStation / Kotaku

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Screenshot: PlayStation / Kotaku

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Screenshot: PlayStation / Kotaku

Gran Turismo 7

Screenshot: PlayStation / Kotaku

Horizon: Forbidden West

Screenshot: PlayStation / Kotaku

Hogwarts Legacy