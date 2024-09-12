Here’s What Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Looks Like On Last-Gen Consoles

Last summer, EA announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would be arriving on last-gen consoles after previously being a current-gen exclusive. Now, a few days ahead of the game’s September 17 launch on PS4 and Xbox One, Respawn and EA have provided some details and gameplay footage.

In 2023 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrived on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It was the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and continued the journey of former Jedi Cal Kestis and his ragtag group of friends as they fight the Empire. Survivor was fantastic, receiving numerous awards and positive reviews. Now, we finally got some gameplay footage of the game running on PS4 Pro.

EA sent over 5 minutes of gameplay footage of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor running on PS4 Pro. In the gameplay shared by EA, we see a few different moments of combat and exploration. And I’ll admit that I’m impressed by how solid this last-gen port looks in action.

Kotaku / EA / Lucasfilm

Of course, getting this game to run on PS4 Pro and other older consoles wasn’t easy and comes with some drawbacks compared to the fancy current-gen versions. The biggest is probably framerate. According to Respawn, the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X versions of Survivor, all run at 30FPS with no 60FPS option.

Here are the official performance targets for each platform directly from EA and Respawn:

1080p 30FPS on PS4 Pro

1440p 30FPS on Xbox One X

900p 30FPS for PS4

720p 30FPS on Xbox One

These targets make sense, considering the platforms and their age. Still, I’d suggest anyone avoid the Xbox One port of Survivor as this game looks gorgeous, even at 1080p, and playing through it at 720p/30FPS sounds like the worst way to experience such a great Star Wars adventure.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on PS4 and Xbox One on September 17. It will be sold at a lower price point of just $US50.

