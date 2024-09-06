Hey, These Are The Best Loadouts For Warhammer 40K: Space Marine

Having the proper loadout can make all the difference when battling the hordes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. If you go in with an unsuitable gun and the melee weapon, the odds are you’ll be sent to a quick death and have to start all over. This guide will detail what loadouts you should prioritize based on the class you’re running.

Best Tactical Class Loadout

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Since this class is the jack of all trades, you’ll want a loadout reflecting this. For your primary weapon, you’ll want to select the Heavy Bolt Rifle. It excels at close and mid-range fights, and you’ll want to ensure that you’re hitting anything that’s fairly close to you.

Unfortunately, this is the only gun that you can swap out in this class, so you won’t have much freedom with alternative builds in your arsenal.

Best Assault Class Loadout

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

The Assault class is meant for those looking to fight up close and personal. We recommend that you lean far into this. Since this class is unable to have a primary weapon, we suggest using the Heavy Bolt Pistol as your secondary because this can double as a ranged weapon, and it packs a serious punch.

As for your melee weapon, we highly recommend the Thunder Hammer. One, because it’s a giant hammer that allows you to live out your Thor power fantasy, and two, because it’s the strongest weapon of the bunch. Even though it does have the slowest swing out of the three, we are mainly looking for it to dish out maximum damage more than anything else.

Best Vanguard Class Loadout

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

The Vanguard class is meant to be played zippy. For this, you’ll want to have the Instigator Bolt Carbine as your primary weapon. When compared to the Metal and Oculus, it’s the better fit for Vanguard because it has a three-round burst that allows you to place your shots in a single target. This ensures you inflict as much damage as possible.

For a melee weapon, you’ll want to stick with the Combat Knife, because when playing Vanguard you’re not looking to jump into a horde. Instead, you’re mainly focusing on one target at a time, and this setup will help when going toe-to-toe with enemies,

Best Bulwark Class Loadout

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Even though the Bulwark class is meant to be played in melee combat, you’ll want to make sure you have a proper secondary to help you in unavoidable ranged fights, especially as you don’t have access to a primary. With that in mind, we recommend using the Plasma Pistol for a couple of reasons: The first is that you won’t have to worry about reloading it, letting you keep firing without stopping in your tracks. The second is that you can charge it up to ensure you inflict as much damage as possible.

When selecting your melee weapon, we suggest using the Power Sword. Out of all three, it’s the most balanced, so it’ll allow you to play with more versatility, and keep you from staying in one play-style. Plus, it has a super cool lighting effect that triggers whenever you swing it.

Best Sniper Class Loadout

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

When using the Sniper class, we recommend staying away from the Stalker Bolt Rifle and the Bolt Carbine. The weapon we best suggest you use is the Las Fusil Sniper Rifle because it has the highest firepower out of all of them. This class is meant to be played at a distance, and Las Fusil is the perfect gun for picking off enemies from afar.

This is another class that doesn’t have a lot of freedom when it comes to having a diverse loadout. You won’t be able to switch out your melee or secondary weapon, so make sure you’re comfortable with the Bolt Pistol and Combat Knife.

Best Heavy Class Loadout

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

The Heavy Class is the only option that doesn’t allow you to have a melee weapon. The best way to counter that is by equipping the Multi-Melta. This gun is basically a shotgun flamethrower that’ll melt anything it shoots. The only downside is that you have to be close to your targets, but that shouldn’t be an issue when playing the Heavy.

As for secondaries, we suggest the Plasma Pistol. This gun has a fairly decent range and can be used in mid-ranged fights when attempting to close the gap for your Melta.

These are the best loadouts we recommend using while hunting the Emperor enemies in Space Marine 2. As you level up in the game, you can upgrade these weapons and customize them to your liking, which will only help you in combat. Go out there and slay some heretics!

