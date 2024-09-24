Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered Launches Next Month, PS4 Owners Get A Discount

Today during Sony’s State of Play, the company officially announced Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered coming to PS5 and PC this October. And if you already own the PS4 version of the game you’ll be able to upgrade to the PS5 port for just $US10.

Here’s the first trailer for the remastered Horizon: Zero Dawn which will be out on October 31.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered – Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games