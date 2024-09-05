How To Complete Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 3 Quests

Fortnite’s latest weekly quest batch is here for Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 3. As per usual, the latest group of quests introduces five challenges for players to complete. Each one is worth 20k XP, meaning that you can earn up to 100,000 XP upon completing them all. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing this week’s quest.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 3 Quests

Damage opponents with the Monarch Pistol (300)

Collect ammo while you have a specialist hired (50)

Collect weapons from eliminated opponents (15)

Travel distance in a vehicle while boosting (500)

Damage opponents within 10 seconds of sprinting (3,000)

Damage opponents with the Monarch Pistol

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

The Monarch pistol is one of the newer weapons introduced this season. With that being said, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding one. We recommend you land at one of the Marvel-themed areas while completing this quest.

As soon as you look for the pistol, shoot the AIs right away. After you inflict 300 damage, you’ll complete this quest.

Collect ammo while you have a specialist hired

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This is relatively simple; the first thing you’ll need to do is hire an NPC, which this guide will talk your through. Once you successfully convince someone to lay their life down, you’ll have to pick up 50 different ammo. Once you’ve done that, you’ll complete this quest.

Collect weapons from eliminated opponents

You can also complete this quest by landing at one of the Marvel-themed areas with a boss. The second you land, begin killing the AIs and take their weapons. After you collect 15 weapons, you’ll finish this quest. Mysterio has some lovely golden weapons on offer.

Travel distance in a vehicle while boosting

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Cars are still fairly easy to find all throughout the island. To complete this quest, you’ll need to travel 500 meters while boosting. We recommend going to the desert part of the island and looking for the giant vertical boost circles. Once you find one, drive through it, and you should be able to complete it on your first attempt.

Damage opponents within 10 seconds of sprinting

This is one of those quests that will require you to play a few different games. To complete it, you’ll need to inflict a total of 3,000 damage on an opponent right after you’re done running. You’ll make a lot of progress by naturally playing the game.

But you can also complete this by landing in the Marvel-themed areas and shooting the AIs there. Just be ready for a fight.

Congratulations, you’ve just completed this week’s quest. You’re one step closer to completing this season’s battle pass.

