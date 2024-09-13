How To Complete Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 4 Quests

Fortnite has released Week 4’s batch of quests for you to complete in Chapter 5, Season 4. As usual, this week’s quest brings in five new challenges, and if you complete all of them you can earn up to 100K XP. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing Week 4’s quest.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 4 Quests

Hit opponents or block hits with Captain America’s Shield (15)

Eliminate an opponent with a headshot(1)

Complete a SHADOW briefing (1)

Damage opponents in Landmarks(500)

Search containers at Named Locations before taking damage (10)

Hit opponents or block hits with Captain America’s Shield

To complete this quest, you’ll either need to damage 15 opponents or block 15 hits with the Captain America Shield. There are a couple of different ways you can find a shield—one is by either landing at Restored Reels and Rebel’s Roost and opening the Avengers Chest. The other is by buying one from Jones. He can be found north of the Nitrodrome and south of Restored Reels.

Now that you have your hands on one, go to one of the Marvel-themed locations with AIs and attack 15 different minions. You’ll complete this quest after you damage 15 with them using the shield.

Eliminate an opponent with a headshot

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This quest may seem a bit challenging at first. But once you realize that it can be completed by shooting AI enemies, it’ll be way easier. You’ll want to go to the same areas mentioned above for this quest.

When you get there, find a gun you’re comfortable using and an AI patrolling the area. As soon as you do, aim carefully and hit their head. After doing that, you’ll complete the quest.

Complete a SHADOW briefing

SHADOW briefings can be found all over the map. They’re essentially mini-missions, all varying based on their location, but we recommend completing the one either at Restored Reels, Grim Gates, or Nitrodrome because these will send you on a simple fetch quest.

Damage opponents in Landmarks

To complete this quest, you’ll need to inflict 500 damage on any opponent in a landmark location. It’s worth mentioning that you can complete this quest by damaging the enemy AI in the Marvel-themed areas. That’s how we suggest you complete this quest, since there are so many of NPCs, they’re relatively easy to kill, and they don’t deal much damage back.

Search containers at Named Locations before taking damage

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To complete this quest, you must open ten containers in named locations without taking damage. To complete this, we recommend landing at the farthest named location at the start of the game. This will increase the chances of you completing this quest all in one go.

There you go. You just completed this week’s challenges and are now one step closer to finishing the battle pass this season!

