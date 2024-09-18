How To Complete Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 5 Quests

Fortnite’s latest batch of quests for Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 5 is here. As usual, there are five new challenges for us to complete, but what’s nice about this week is that in addition to earning XP, completing these quests will unlock more Battle Pass items under the Quest Rewards tab. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing this week’s challenges.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 5 Quests

Search Armor Stands Stark Industry Chest and Avenger’s Chest

Hit opponents with the Iron Man Combat Kit Unibeam

Launch with Iron Man’s Flight Kit in different matches

Eliminate opponents at Dig Sites

Damage opponents with energy weapons

Search Armor Stands Stark Industry Chest and Avenger’s Chest

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To complete this quest, you’ll be tasked with opening seven Stark Industry Chests or Avenger’s Chests. Avengers chests can be found throughout the map, but you’ll most likely find these at Restored Reels or Rebel’s Roost.

You can always find a Stark chest in an unmarked location north of the Nitrodrome and south of Restored Reels. You can find another one west of The Raft, west of Mount Olympus, and southwest of Doom’s Courtyard. Look for the gray hexagons when you jump out of the bus—there will be a chest under a shelter next to each of these.

Hit opponents with the Iron Man Combat Kit Unibeam

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Here you’re tasked with hitting two opponents with the Ironman Combat Kit Unibeam. There are a couple of different ways you can go about finding it. Either follow the directions above to find the chests, or wait until about halfway through the match when Iron Man’s giant capsules drop from the sky—these will give you both his gloves and boots.

Now that you have the Iron Man gloves, all you need to do is damage two opponents, and what’s nice about this is that it doesn’t need to be players. To use it, you need to press the aim down sites button, and it’ll trigger the Unibeam. You can complete this by visiting a dig site or any of the Marvel-themed areas with bosses, and when you arrive there, shoot two AIs.

Launch with Iron Man’s Flight Kit in different matches

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

For this quest, you’ll need to catch air in three games with Iron Man’s Flight Kit. To complete this quest, you can always revisit the unmarked location mentioned above for the “Search Armor Stands Stark Industry Chest and Avenger’s Chest” quest.

Once you get a hold of those boots, catch some air in three games, and you’ll be done. And don’t forget to hit fire when you want to land—you can crash through entire buildings.

Eliminate opponents at Dig Sites

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This is a fairly straightforward quest to complete. All you need to do is visit one of the eight dig sites scattered across the island.

Once you arrive, you’ll have to eliminate five of the AIs patrolling the area. It’s worth mentioning that if you happen to get into a fight with real players and kill them there, it’ll also count toward completing this quest.

Damage opponents with energy weapons

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

You’ll need to inflict 1,000 damage with energy weapons for this quest. So, you can use the Iron Man Combat Kit to complete this quest. If you’re having difficulty finding one, refer to the “Search Armor Stands Stark Industry Chest and Avenger’s Chest” quest above.

But you can also use the new Stark Rifle too. These can commonly be found in Stark Chests, and are known to fall from the flying drones that spawn in the gold text areas in named locations.

What’s great about this quest is that damage inflicted on hostile AIs’ will count towards completing it. So once you have your hands on an energy weapon, visit a Marvel-themed area with a boss or a dig site and let them know who the boss is.

Congratulations, you just completed the latest batch of weekly quests and unlocked a few new cosmetic items, too.