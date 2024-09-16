How To Craft Mythic Uniques In Diablo 4 Season 5

Diablo 4 Season Five has brought us the ability to craft Mythic Unique items, which can be an absolute game-changer for those of us who want to get our hands on insane gear early on. Now, this won’t come cheap, but with a little gold and effort, you can have decent gear relatively quickly.

Here’s a breakdown of how to craft Mythic Uniques in Season of the Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4.

Where To Craft Mythic Uniques in Diablo 4

To craft some of the most coveted items in Diablo 4, you must first head over to an Alchemist in one of the major cities. This can be any Alchemist you like, and once with them, you will see the “Transmutation” tab at the top of the vendor screen. Click and you’ll be in the “Transmute Sparks” section. Every one of the Mythic Unique items you are able to craft can be found in this tab, but they will be class-specific, meaning not every character you have can craft every Mythic Unique item available in-game.

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

To craft yourself a piece of gear, you will need at least four Resplendent Sparks and 50 million gold, which yes, is a massive amount of currency for one piece of gear. But remember, these are some of the best items currently in the game. Resplendent Sparks can be obtained by destroying Mythic Unique items at the Blacksmith, killing a Tormented Boss for the first time, and claiming the Mother’s Triune reward at Rank 27. The Mother’s Triune is the Seasonal Reward track available with Season 5, and will only be available to Seasonal characters.

If you are feeling super froggy and capable, you can also defeat Uber Lilith for one guaranteed spark. This will only be available upon killing her for the very first time, and she is level 100, so keep that in mind before waltzing in unprepared.

One thing worth noting here is that you are not going to be able to craft several Mythic Uniques, as Resplendent Sparks are very hard to come by, cannot be completely farmed out, and among other methods, are only rewarded for killing a Tormented Boss for the first time. Every one of these methods are one-time drops, meaning you cannot simply farm 100 of the Resplendent Sparks and craft a full set of gear or weapons. This is just a way to bag yourself a guaranteed Mythic Unique you’ve been trying to get your hands on.

