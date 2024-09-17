How To Farm Infernal Compasses In Diablo 4, And Take On The Infernal Hordes

The new Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4 are fun, to say the least, but to engage in hellish and intense combat with these hordes, you will need an Infernal Compass. In this guide, we will discuss how to farm Infernal Compasses and Abyssal Scrolls to enter hell and bring the heat against the Infernal Hordes.

How to Farm Infernal Compasses

To get your hands on the Infernal Compasses needed to get back into hell, there are a few things you can do. You can complete nightmare dungeons, or test your luck within The Pit, as Infernal Compasses can drop throughout both of these dungeons.

However, one of the best ways to farm the Infernal Compasses is by taking on Helltides. In these, you will collect Aberrant Cinders when completing challenges and defeating enemies. These cinders are the currency that allow you to open up the chests found throughout the area—you are going to want to specifically look for both Chests of Steel and Chests of Mystery, as they have a chance to drop Infernal Compasses. Defeating Doomslayers also grants a shot at landing an Infernal Compass, but the drop rate is, of course, not 100 percent, so it could take a while to farm a few up by solely defeating these guys around the map.

If Helltide events aren’t your thing, you can also complete Whisper Bounties in order to open up Whisper Caches that can also drop the Infernal Compasses. You will need to complete bounties and visit the Whisper Tree to choose the Caches you wish to open. Aaaaand, you can also craft the Infernal Compass at the Occultist with the help of some Sigil Powder and Forgotten Souls, once you have completed the entirety of the questline for unlocking Infernal Hordes—be sure to fully complete the quest “To the Edge of The Abyss” before visiting the vendor, as you will not unlock the ability to craft them until every step is complete.

The hardest part will be farming the Forgotten Souls, as they can only be found in Tortured Gifts in Helltides on World Tier 3 and 4. The higher the tier you want to complete, the more materials you will need to dish out, so keep that in mind on your journey.

How To Upgrade Infernal Compasses

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

With the help of the Abyssal Scrolls, you will be able to upgrade the tier of the Infernal Horde you wish to complete. This new material comes from the same places as the Infernal Compasses, so farming a few can be done in tandem with the compasses. You also have a chance at looting them from completing Infernal Hordes overall, as they have a chance to drop from the chests at the end, once the council has been vanquished. It’s also worth noting that you will not be able to reverse the use of an Abyssal Scroll on an Infernal Compass once it has been used, so you will be stuck with whatever tier you upgraded to for that particular compass.

For more information on the different tiers available, take a peek at our Infernal Horde overview!

.