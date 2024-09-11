How To Find Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Outer God Heirloom Talisman

The Outer God Heirloom Talisman is a new accessory added in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This Talisman raises your Arcane stat, making it a good choice for builds that focus on Bleed or Poison build-up. Since Arcane also raises your Discovery stat, the Outer God Heirloom Talisman is also good for increasing the chances of obtaining rare drops.

Here’s what you need to know about the Outer God Heirloom Talisman and where to find it.

Outer God Heirloom Talisman stats and features

The Outer God Heirloom Talisman has a weight of 0.6.

This Talisman raises your Arcane stat by 5 points, making it worth grabbing and using in particular situations where that small boost can make a meaningful difference. Bleed and Poison builds can especially benefit from this, as can any build designed around farming for rare item drops, as the Discovery stat is boosted by Arcane as well.

Outer God Heirloom Talisman item description

The Outer God Heirloom Talisman’s item description reads:

A talisman engraved with the lore of an outer god. Raises arcane. The clan, who lost everything in the great fires, peered upon the corpse of their ancestor, normally an act of sanctity, and saw in its shadow a twisted deity. The clan had suffered such torment that the horrible thing was taken as an object of worship.

Where to find the Outer God Heirloom Talisman

The Outer God Heirloom Talisman is located in Prospect Town, which is situated in the far-west part of Gravesite Plain.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Start from the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace and head forward into Prospect Town. Move through the area until you reach a relatively open spot filled with large Bloodfiend enemies you’ll need to defeat. Take them all down, then note the steps on the right side of this area.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Go up the steps and then left up a smaller set. In the small alcove ahead of you is a chest containing the Outer God Heirloom Talisman, which you can equip immediately after if you’d like.

.