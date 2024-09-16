How To Run And Loot Diablo 4’s The Pit

At launch, Diablo IV felt barebones. It was lacking essential quality-of-life features and entertaining end-game content. Well, that’s slowly changing with each passing season, as Blizzard works to satiate the terrifying maws of level 100 players. So welcome to The Pit, which completely changes how many farm gear upon reaching the max level in the ARPG.

For those who have yet to delve into Hell’s underbelly, here’s how to run The Pit in Diablo 4, and a look at the rewards you’ll receive upon completing a tier!

How to access The Pit

While you’ll find the Portal Activator—an ominous-looking obelisk—to the side of the central courtyard in Cerrigar, you won’t have access to The Pit until you meet a few requirements first. These include:

Reach World Tier 4

Complete a Tier 46 Nightmare Dungeon

Obtain Runeshards

You can reach World Tier 4 at approximately levels 60 to 70, and upon finishing the Capstone Dungeon. That’s relatively simple. Next up is tackling a Tier 46 or higher Nightmare Dungeon. Now, it doesn’t matter which Nightmare Dungeon you tackle, though we recommend opting for something you know like the back of your hand, like Light’s Watch, Ghoa Ruins, or Buried Halls.

Finally, you need a lot of Runeshards. We’re not talking about a small handful; you’ll eventually want hundreds. You can farm Runeshards in Diablo IV by completing Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, Legion Events, and Whispers.

Once you have the necessary requirements under your belt, visit Cerrigar once more and interact with the Portal Activator. Select the available tier, which begins at 1. You will unlock additional tiers upon defeating the boss in each run.

Tips for running The Pit

Each time you die in The Pit, it reduces the time you have to complete each tier, until you inevitably run out of time and fail. As such, it’s best to increase survivability by actively working toward the max armor rating (9230), improving your health flasks, and increasing elemental resistance.

You can play the entirety of The Pit alongside a group of up to four players. While only the host receives all the rewards upon completing each tier, it’s still an excellent way to progress.

As you complete tiers and earn rewards, don’t forget to visit the blacksmith to improve your equipment through Masterworking and Tempering. You can bolster your power levels, adding buffs and boons to your Core Skills and increasing overall damage dealt simultaneously.

This is easy to forget, so remember to repair your equipment before entering a new tier! I can’t tell you the number of times I forgot, and it drastically reduced my survivability in the following dungeon!

Rewards for completing a run in The Pit

The rewards for running The Pit lead to bigger and better gear to empower your build. Sure, upon defeating each tier boss, you’ll receive a handful of unique and legendary items, many of which will wind up in the junk pile. But for the most part, the reason to run The Pit—besides testing a build’s potency—is for the rare resources.

The Pit rewards you with materials necessary to Masterwork your equipment, such as Obducite, Ingolith, and Neathiron. You’ll also receive Stygian Stones, which allow you to summon Torment versions of the game’s Uber Bosses.

Running The Pit in Diablo IV is challenging, with 200 levels to tackle. Don’t worry if you can’t push too deep into the end-game content, as it’s often treated as a test to iron out any kinks in a build. Pace yourself, tweak your skills and Paragon Board, and then delve deeper into The Pit!

