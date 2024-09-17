How To Solve The High Banks Passcode In Once Human

Free-to-play multiplayer open-world survival game Once Human is full of otherworldly mysteries, such as a hotel with ghostly volunteers guiding you toward secret notes throughout the town. And it’s the little encounters and special details like these that keep so many of us playing long after launch. Even so, some of these mysteries are more challenging than others, stumping players. For instance, the High Banks Passcode.

How to start Boy Just Wanna Have Fun

High Banks is one of many points of interest you’ll discover when stumbling around the horrors of Once Human’s main plot. Inside is a task that’ll give you some excellent rare resources like Eclipse Cortex and Stellar Planula, and it seems like it should be pretty straightforward. You just need to open a box. But it’s deceptively tricky.

To get to the High Banks Lockbox, you must start the side quest “Boy Just Wanna Have Fun” which will have you roam the town searching for mysterious notes. And before we get started, remember throughout to be wary of Ede. He’s wandering the main street outside of the hotel you’re looking for, and if you’re not careful, he’ll stomp you to death. He’s mean.

Once you’re inside the hotel—the tall building in the center of town—head to the lobby at the front of the building. Sitting inside the planter by reception, there is a single note that begins the task. It tells you to scour the town, looking for notes with numerical clues, and then take them all to the cafe.

Screenshot: Starry Studio / Kotaku

In total, there are three clues “hidden” around the town. They’re all inside of buildings, some of which do contain enemies, so be mindful as you enter, but finding them isn’t hard—they’ll all be marked on your map, so just follow your nose. For the most part, you can skit around the zone’s most formidable baddies to acquire each of the notes, then take the backstreet to the cafe once you have all three numbers.

Speaking of numbers, those notes provide you with one each: 2, 3, and 5. You’ll need these numbers in the correct order to unlock the lockbox.

The High Banks passcode

Once you finish collecting all three notes, visit the cafe at the entrance to the town for the final note and the lockbox. The note is the last piece of the puzzle, and it reads, “The third digit is the largest, and the middle number is the smallest. Give it a shot!.”

This should be all the hint you need to deduce the passcode, but to make life easier, it’s 325.

Once you unlock the lockbox, you’ll receive the following rewards:

x7 Stellar Planula

x1 Eclipse Cortex (Level 2)

x200 Energy Links

x105 Battle Pass EXP

x500 EXP

With another side quest under your belt, a few rare crafting resources, and a mystery solved, it’s time to move on from High Banks to explore the rest of Once Human. Next up, it’s almost time to head north to search for gold ore!