How To Unlock World Of Warcraft’s Newest Race, The Earthen

A new race has made its way to World of Warcraft within the latest expansion, The War Within. The new Earthen Race is special, as it is the very first Allied Race that is available for both Horde and Alliance Factions. (The Pandaren aren’t an allied race!) Unlocking the new Earthen Race is not as cut and dry as it may seem, so let’s discuss how to get your hands on the new Allied Race and what passives they have to offer.

Unlocking The Earthen Allied Race

Before you can get your hands on this dwarven collective, you will first need to complete the main story campaign quests for The War Within, then several quests affiliated with the new race. You will know which quests are working toward the new race thanks to the “Earthen Allied Race” icon found at the bottom of the quest page.

The War Within campaign will need to be completed in its entirety, which includes five more chapters once you hit level 80. From there, you will gain access to a questline in the Mourning Rise area in the Isle of Dorn, which begins with “Before I Depart.”

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

Once you complete a whole bunch of quests, you’ll reach “The Weight of Duty,” after which you’ll need to meet with Machinist Kittrin in the Ringing Deeps. Here you’ll get the quest “Discarded and Broken.” Complete all of the quests until you get to “Reforged Purpose,” then head over to Dornogal to speak with Merrix and Steelvein to grab the quest “How Scandalous!” This questline ends with the quest “Bad Business,” which will then allow you to speak with Moira Thaurissan in Dornogal. Phew.

Moira will start the very brief scenario that opens up the Earthen Race within the character creation menu. That’s it! It will take a bit of time, but nothing too crazy to get yourself a new Earthen to travel the world with.

Earthen Abilities and Classes

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You will be able to choose from several classes once you unlock the Earthen race. Here is a list of all of the ones currently available:

Monk

Hunter

Mage

Paladin

Priest

Rogue

Shaman

Warlock

Warrior

Sadly, after the beta and alpha tests, Blizzard decided to take away the Death Knight option for Earthen due to conflicting lore. Nonetheless, there are still plenty of classes to choose from.

As an Earthen, you will start at level 10 within the Halls of Awakening where you will complete a few quests that bring you to either Stormwind or Orgrimmar respectively. The intro quests for Earthen are quite short, so don’t expect anything like the Death Knight starting area here.

The Earthen, of course, has both Racial Abilities and Racial Passives to enjoy as you play through the game. Azerite Surge can change based on the Empowerment of the ability, either healing allies or harming enemies. Hyper Productive is a passive that increases Finesse by 25, while Ingest Minerals means you’re always Well Fed. To change the status effect granted by the latter, you will need to consume a Khaz Algar Gem. Here are the different effects based on the gem consumed:

Emerald: Haste

Ruby: Critical Strike

Amber: Stamina

Onyx: Mastery

Sapphire: Versatility

Finally, we have Titan-Wrought Frame which increases the Base Armor of equipped items by 10 percent, and Wide-Eyed Wonder which increases exploration experience by 200 percent as you discover new areas around the world.

That’s going to do it on this guide to the new Earthen Allied Race in World of Warcraft The War Within. While there are plenty of different races to play and enjoy, the Earthen are quite nifty with their gem-like bodies and unique passives that can give you the upper hand as you traverse both Azeroth and more throughout the latest content. Unlocking the new race may be a bit tedious, but it is well worth it if you’re a completionist or if you just like a Dwarven race with a bit more pizzazz.

