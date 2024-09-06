Hugh Jackman Talks About Need For ‘Fresh Lube’ On Deadpool & Wolverine Set

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman is 55 years old and still flexing for the camera, and he’s now on record talking about how hard it is to bulk up for each new outing as X-Men character Wolverine, and that all the deadlifts don’t meant squat if the light can’t hit every curve in his musculature just right. So he recently thanked the crew on the set of Deadpool and Wolverine for constantly keeping him properly lubed.

“I’m grateful” the former Kate & Leopold star posted on social media yesterday, September 5. Attached to it was a three minute audiolog where he spoke about how great it was collaborating with everyone on this summer’s comic book box office hit, but especially how thankful he was to the crew members, and especially his make up artist, who worked tirelessly to keep the character of Wolverine looking as buff and shiny as possible.

“Honestly I just wanted to take a second to say yeah, I had to do those deadlifts and eat those meals but I had an incredible team that helped me,” Jackman said citing among others his trainer Beth Lewis and his makeup artist Whitney James. “She was called in to put on, I don’t even know what it was, some kind of oil, to make my skin glisten,” the actor continued. “You would hear [director] Shawn Levy yell out ‘Fresh lube on Hugh!’”

Jackman has gotten more shredded with each new appearance as the self-healing mutant, and is on record talking about how the hardest part of bulking up each time is actually just managing to put enough food down his throat that he keeps building up more muscle mass. Hopefully, this is the last time he has to put his body through that, lube and all. If he does return as Wolverine some time later on, maybe he can just be retired Logan reading books and sipping Coronas on the beach.