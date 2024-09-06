Humble’s Latest Bundle Includes A Discount On 2024’s Most Impressive Indie

Summer has started to turn to fall and hot days are cooling down, but the one thing that hasn’t stopped are the discounts on great games you can snag if you know where to look. If you want some amazing indie games with stories that pack a punch, then look no further than Humble’s Summer Narrative Celebration Bundle. The bundle will net you nine amazing indies for the low price of twelve dollars and includes some real gems, including a discount on one of this year’s most impressive titles.

The standout in the Summer Narrative Celebration Bundle is 1000xRESIST, though do take note that the Humble Bundle doesn’t actually give you the game but a 25% off coupon to purchase it on Steam. With that coupon the game will cost you $US14.99, which is its lowest price to date. The debut from developer Sunset Visitor released earlier this year and has quickly become my personal game of the year, as well as garnering a lot of critical acclaim from gamers everywhere.

Image: Fellow Traveller

It’s hard to succinctly describe 1000xRESIST due to the varied and expansive nature of its narrative but put simply, it’s a dialogue-heavy walking simulator about generational trauma, mothers and daughters, global pandemics, queerness, growing up, and much, much more. If you want to play something that feels truly innovative in how it uses the medium of video games to tell a compelling story, then you need to play 1000xRESIST.

Of course, you can also take advantage of the games that are fully included in the bundle. The wonderful Scottish-set adventure game A Highland Song and the delightful, twisting, narrative-focused experience A Space for the Unbound, two of 2023’s most impressive indies, are particularly worth checking out. Or if you don’t want to spend twelve dollars for those games and the coupon, you can pay just four dollars for the coupon and three games: Suzerain, Death and Taxes, and Genesis Noir. You have until September 25 to grab these, the coupon to 1000xRESIST, and more in the Summer Narrative Celebration Bundle.

